Matchday

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville

Jonathan Sigal

Lionel Messi is inevitable.

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward helped deliver a 2023 Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC on Saturday evening at GEODIS Park, curling home a trademark left-footed finish in the 23rd minute. The hosts surrounded Messi with several defenders, but he still went upper-90 for a 1-0 lead.

While Fafà Picault equalized for the hosts at 1-1, Miami won the ensuing penalty-kick shootout (10-9) for their first-ever trophy. Messi, as one might expect, started the scoring from the spot.

Messi's first-half strike sealed the Leagues Cup Golden Boot, tallying 10 goals in his first seven games with the Herons. It also helped Messi earn a world-record 44th title for club and country – all just one month after the GOAT joined Miami.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Matchday Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Leagues Cup

Related Stories

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!
Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"
Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot
More News
More News
Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!
Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"

Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville
Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot

Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Your Saturday Kickoff: Messi, mullets & other keys to Leagues Cup Final
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Messi, mullets & other keys to Leagues Cup Final
More News
Video
Video
PK Shootout: NSH vs. MIA, 8.19.23
4:39

PK Shootout: NSH vs. MIA, 8.19.23
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF | August 19, 2023
6:34

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF | August 19, 2023
Goal: F. Picault vs. MIA, 57'
1:07

Goal: F. Picault vs. MIA, 57'
Goal: L. Messi vs. NSH, 23'
1:17

Goal: L. Messi vs. NSH, 23'
More Video