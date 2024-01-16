Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas: Watch preseason match on MLSsoccer.com

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF 's second preseason tune-up arrives next Monday vs. FC Dallas at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium, with fans able to watch exclusively via MLSsoccer.com (English) and MLSes.com (Spanish).

Afterwards, Inter Miami will jet to Saudi Arabia – including for a highly-anticipated showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC on Feb. 1.

Want to see more Inter Miami action? Watch their 2024 journey via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV , ranging from Matchday 1 to potentially MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

Messi, who won his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or award last fall, is joined by three ex-FC Barcelona teammates: Alba, Busquets and Suarez. Those soccer legends have plenty of young stars around them, including Argentine youth international Facundo Farías and US international Benjamin Cremaschi , while two-time MLS Cup champion Julian Gressel joined in free agency this winter.

All eyes are on head coach Tata Martino's side heading into the new season after their sensational summer 2023 transfer window helped procure a Leagues Cup title and a Concacaf Champions Cup berth.

FC Dallas haven't made major waves this offseason, yet return many key players from their 2023 squad that reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and pushed Inter Miami to penalty kicks in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira leads the attack, having tallied 30g/12a over the last two seasons, while Bernard Kamungo's inspirational story is poised to keep ascending this year.