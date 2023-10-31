FC Dallas' Alan Velasco leaves playoff match with apparent injury

FC Dallas were dealt an early blow to their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes as star attacker Alan Velasco required an 18th-minute injury substitution in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 series clash against Seattle Sounders FC .

Velasco appeared to pick up a knock in the 12th minute when Sounders defender Alex Roldan fell into the Argentine midfielder after losing his feet in a duel with Dallas' Paul Arriola. After receiving initial medical attention following the awkward collision, Velasco played on, but, just a few minutes later, went down again on his own volition, signaling for a sub and grasping at his lower leg in apparent pain.

Seattle took all three points Wednesday night at Lumen Field on goals from Albert Rusnák (PK, 43') and Jordan Morris (74'). The series moves to Toyota Stadium for Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 4 - a match Dallas must win in order to avoid elimination.

Game 3 would take place on Nov. 10 - once again at Lumen Field.

A Young Designated Player, the 21-year-old Velasco is a crucial piece of the FCD attack who was rounding into form at the right moment with two goals and an assist in the team's final six matches of the regular season.