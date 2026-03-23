Matchday 5: Every result, key moments & full highlights

Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS regular season is in the books. Here's what you might have missed and what decided every match.

The Crew went ahead early through Wessam Abou Ali 's third goal this season. However, they couldn't hold on and remain winless under new head coach Henrik Rydström (0W-3L-2D).

The Union continue to slump after winning the 2025 Supporters' Shield; they've lost their first five games and are last in the overall league table.

Chicago returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory at Philadelphia , paced by goals from DP forwards Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba .

Sam Surridge scored a hat trick to take the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with seven goals, and offseason signing Cristian Espinoza chipped in 1g/1a.

Atlanta United 0, D.C. United 0

The optimistic view: Atlanta United posted their first shutout of the year in a 0-0 draw with D.C. United, and their 0.16 xG against tied the second-lowest total in the club's regular-season history.

The more critical view: After erupting for three goals last week, Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath & Co. were held under wraps in the final third.