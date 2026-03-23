Matchday 5: Every result, key moments & full highlights

Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS regular season is in the books. Here's what you might have missed and what decided every match.
Toronto FC 2, Columbus Crew 1
With second-half goals from José Cifuentes and Walker Zimmerman, Toronto completed a 2-1 comeback win against Columbus. Club-record signing Josh Sargent made his first start for TFC.
The Crew went ahead early through Wessam Abou Ali's third goal this season. However, they couldn't hold on and remain winless under new head coach Henrik Rydström (0W-3L-2D).
Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire FC 2
Chicago returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory at Philadelphia, paced by goals from DP forwards Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba.
The Union continue to slump after winning the 2025 Supporters' Shield; they've lost their first five games and are last in the overall league table.
Nashville SC 5, Orlando City 0
What a week for Nashville, who followed up their Concacaf Champions Cup ouster of Inter Miami with a resounding 5-0 rout of Orlando.
Sam Surridge scored a hat trick to take the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with seven goals, and offseason signing Cristian Espinoza chipped in 1g/1a.
Atlanta United 0, D.C. United 0
The optimistic view: Atlanta United posted their first shutout of the year in a 0-0 draw with D.C. United, and their 0.16 xG against tied the second-lowest total in the club's regular-season history.
The more critical view: After erupting for three goals last week, Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath & Co. were held under wraps in the final third.
What will be Atlanta's final form under head coach Tata Martino?
Charlotte FC 6, Red Bull New York 1
Charlotte FC enjoyed a historic 6-1 victory over Red Bull New York, setting club records for goals scored and margin of victory.
Pep Biel scored his fourth goal of the year, Archie Goodwin netted a brace and Wilfried Zaha opened his 2026 account as the Crown continued their home dominance.
The Red Bulls have lost two of their past three games since a scorching start under head coach Michael Bradley.
FC Dallas 4, Houston Dynamo FC 3
FC Dallas were the last ones standing in an epic Texas Derby, roaring back for a 4-3 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC.
Petar Musa netted an 86th-minute game-winner for his sixth goal of the year, boosting momentum before he represents Croatia during the March international window.
Logan Farrington added a brace for Dallas, while Guilherme chipped in 1g/2a for Houston.
Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado Rapids 4
Paxten Aaronson delivered his most productive game yet for the Colorado Rapids, pacing their 4-1 win at Sporting Kansas City with a brace.
The USMNT midfielder returned to MLS last summer as Colorado's club-record signing, arriving from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
With Saturday's result, the Rapids have won three of their first five games under new head coach Matt Wells.
St. Louis CITY SC 3, New England Revolution 1
Marcel Hartel sealed St. Louis CITY's 3-1 victory over New England with an AT&T Goal of the Year contender, volleying an audacious shot over USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.
The German midfielder's lightning strike, which came from 40-plus yards out, capped St. Louis CITY's first win under new head coach Yoann Damet.
Austin FC 0, LAFC 0
LAFC set an MLS record during their 0-0 draw at Austin, opening the season by going 450 minutes without conceding a goal.
With Hugo Lloris backstopping five straight shutouts, LAFC are atop the Western Conference table on 13 points.
Meanwhile, Austin are waiting for their attack to kick into gear (five goals scored) as Owen Wolff and Brandon Vazquez recover from injury.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 1
In a battle of German stars, Timo Werner and the San Jose Earthquakes emerged as 1-0 victors against Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
San Jose midfielder Beau Leroux scored a stunner in first-half stoppage time, and goalkeeper Daniel made six saves in the road triumph.
FC Cincinnati 4, CF Montréal 3
Kévin Denkey brought the drama in FC Cincinnati's wild 4-3 victory over CF Montréal, knocking home a 94th-minute winner off a long throw-in.
Denkey's heroics followed a 60th-minute red card to USMNT center back Miles Robinson, as well as an 80th-minute equalizer from Tom Barlow.
Montréal got a brace from striker Prince Owusu, who has scored in three straight games.
New York City FC 2, Inter Miami CF 3
Inter Miami bounced back from bowing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek, grinding out a 3-2 win at New York City FC.
Lionel Messi scored his fourth goal of the season via a free kick, in between tallies from defenders Gonzalo Luján and Micael.
Up next, Miami open Nu Stadium on April 4 against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). Meanwhile, NYCFC suffered their first defeat of the year.
Minnesota United FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0
Minnesota and Seattle traded blows at Allianz Field, but neither broke through in Sunday's 0-0 draw.
Colombian superstar James Rodríguez made his first home appearance for Minnesota, subbing on in the 77th minute of the scoreless encounter.
Portland Timbers 1, LA Galaxy 1
LA were up a man for 70-plus minutes in their trip to Portland, but couldn't find the winner in a 1-1 draw.
Timbers defender Kamal Miller was shown an early red card, and Galaxy striker João Klauss scored his fifth goal of the season to cancel out Kristoffer Velde's early opener.
San Diego FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2
RSL are now four games unbeaten, as Victor Olatunji scored an 85th-minute equalizer in their 2-2 draw at San Diego on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Anders Dreyer tallied for the hosts, giving the reigning Newcomer of the Year 3g/3a through his first five games this year. Later this month, Dreyer will look to help Denmark qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
San Diego have gone five games unbeaten (3W-0L-2D) to start the year, one season removed from topping the West as a historic expansion club.