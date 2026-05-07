World Cup dream job! FOX Sports, FOX One & Indeed offer chance of a lifetime

What's better than watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer? How about getting paid for it?
FOX Sports, FOX One, and job platform Indeed are offering one lucky fan the chance to earn $50,000 by watching all 104 matches across the 39-day tournament that runs from June 11 to July 19 at a custom-built viewing space in New York City's Times Square.
This dream position, officially called "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed," is accepting applications through Indeed.com.
To apply, complete these four steps:
- Log in to Indeed (Head to your Indeed profile, or create one)
- Update your skills: Ensure your reporting, journalism, and content creation experience are front and center.
- Set your preferences: Update your profile settings to "Employers can find you," so the FOX Sports recruiting team can see your profile on Indeed.
- Share a short video: Show your content creation skills by posting a video on social media explaining why this is the right job for you. Make sure to use the hashtag #ChiefWorldCupWatcher.
Think you've got what it takes to be the FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed? Apply now.