CF Montréal advance in Canadian Championship vs. Calgary Blizzard

CF Montréal have advanced to the 2026 Canadian Championship quarterfinals with a 5-0 rout of Alberta Premier League side Calgary Blizzard in Wednesday's Preliminary Round at Stade Saputo.

Debutant Ivan Losenko and striker Daniel Ríos each netted their first goal for the club in the opening half.

Another club debutant, Frankie Amaya, joined them with his first Montréal goal in the second half, capping the flattering scoreline after Wiki Carmona and Iván Jaime had each also found the net.

Montréal are seeking their sixth Voyageurs Cup title and first since 2021. This year's winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

They'll face either Vancouver FC (Canadian Premier League) or Langley United (British Columbia Premier League) in the two-leg quarterfinals, which kick off July 8.

Goals