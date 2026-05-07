LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Matchday 12's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader concludes when LAFC host Houston Dynamo FC.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, May 10 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 21 points, 6W-2L-3D
What to know
LAFC turn focus back to the MLS regular season after exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, 5-2 on aggregate, to LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca on Wednesday night.
The Black & Gold have four games before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, and will look to close the gap on Western Conference pace-setters Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Jose Earthquakes.
To reach that objective, it's all about avoiding an emotional – and physical – dip after the club's continental ambitions fell short.
That's where the likes of Son Heung-Min, Stephen Eustáquio and Hugo Lloris can prove crucial. The veterans will be counted on to deliver a business-like performance at home, where LAFC fans always expect three points.
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: The South Korean star is yet to score in league play this season, but he leads MLS with eight assists.
- David Martínez: The breakout season everyone has been waiting for seems to have arrived for the Venezuelan international, who has scored seven goals in around 950 minutes across all competitions.
- Stephen Eustaquio: Canada's co-captain hopes to head into the World Cup pause in peak form after returning from injury.
- Aaron Long: The veteran center back recently made his return from injury and looks set to lead the Black & Gold's formidable back line.
- Hugo Lloris: The legendary French World Cup-winning goalkeeper is rolling back the years with a league-leading eight clean sheets.
Predicted XI
Now that LAFC are out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, it's all about stacking points – and getting the most out of key squad players.
With Denis Bouanga suspended, Nathan Ordaz or Jacob Shaffelburg could slot in out wide.
Record
- 8th in Western Conference
- 15 points, 5W-5L-0D
What to know
It's been a two-part story for the Dynamo in 2026.
After starting the season with four losses in their first six games, the Dynamo have found form with five wins in their last six matches across all competitions.
In large part, the shift has been due to significant defensive improvement. Houston have gone from conceding 16 goals in their first six games to just four goals in their last six matches.
Newcomers Guilherme and Mateusz Bogusz, as well as Argentine striker Ezequiel Ponce, form Houston's Designated Player trio. USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn is another key standout for head coach Ben Olsen's side.
Who to watch
- Guilherme: An early candidate for Newcomer of the Year, the Brazilian has hit the ground running with 5g/4a in his first 10 MLS games.
- Mateusz Bogusz: The former LAFC standout has had a slow start to his Dynamo career with 1g/1a. Will a matchup with his old club light a spark?
- Jack McGlynn: The former Philadelphia Union midfielder has made his presence felt with three assists despite missing a month due to injury.
- Lawrence Ennali: Fresh off scoring a golazo in Houston's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids last weekend, Ennali is on pace for a career year with three goals already.
- Héctor Herrera: Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the former Mexican national team star tends to leave his mark.
Predicted XI
If veteran defender Erik Sviatchenko is healthy and available, he could slot onto the backline. Otherwise, we expect Houston to run it back.
The market appears to favor LAFC, who are licking their wounds from a 4-0 defeat at Toluca midweek. Despite that, the Black & Gold's eight goals against are the fifth-fewest in MLS this season, and Son and Martínez are game-changers.
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Will LAFC experience a CCC hangover?
If not, this match could come down to which dynamic attack breaks through against the other's stingy defense.