LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Now that LAFC are out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, it's all about stacking points – and getting the most out of key squad players.

That's where the likes of Son Heung-Min , Stephen Eustáquio and Hugo Lloris can prove crucial. The veterans will be counted on to deliver a business-like performance at home, where LAFC fans always expect three points.

To reach that objective, it's all about avoiding an emotional – and physical – dip after the club's continental ambitions fell short.

The Black & Gold have four games before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, and will look to close the gap on Western Conference pace-setters Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Jose Earthquakes .

LAFC turn focus back to the MLS regular season after exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, 5-2 on aggregate, to LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca on Wednesday night.

Record

8th in Western Conference

15 points, 5W-5L-0D

What to know

It's been a two-part story for the Dynamo in 2026.

After starting the season with four losses in their first six games, the Dynamo have found form with five wins in their last six matches across all competitions.

In large part, the shift has been due to significant defensive improvement. Houston have gone from conceding 16 goals in their first six games to just four goals in their last six matches.

Newcomers Guilherme and Mateusz Bogusz, as well as Argentine striker Ezequiel Ponce, form Houston's Designated Player trio. USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn is another key standout for head coach Ben Olsen's side.

Who to watch

Guilherme: An early candidate for Newcomer of the Year, the Brazilian has hit the ground running with 5g/4a in his first 10 MLS games.

An early candidate for Newcomer of the Year, the Brazilian has hit the ground running with 5g/4a in his first 10 MLS games. Mateusz Bogusz: The former LAFC standout has had a slow start to his Dynamo career with 1g/1a. Will a matchup with his old club light a spark?

The former LAFC standout has had a slow start to his Dynamo career with 1g/1a. Will a matchup with his old club light a spark? Jack McGlynn: The former Philadelphia Union midfielder has made his presence felt with three assists despite missing a month due to injury.

The former Philadelphia Union midfielder has made his presence felt with three assists despite missing a month due to injury. Lawrence Ennali: Fresh off scoring a golazo in Houston's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids last weekend, Ennali is on pace for a career year with three goals already.

Fresh off scoring a golazo in Houston's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids last weekend, Ennali is on pace for a career year with three goals already. Héctor Herrera: Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the former Mexican national team star tends to leave his mark.

Predicted XI