Paul Rothrock finds purpose on hometown Seattle Sounders

Almost every professional athlete can identify a moment when the dream began to feel real, when their vision of making it to the big time became attainable.

“I actually had most of my family telling me there's never a good time to quit, and that I should stop. I just felt like there was more left in it for me.”

“I did two years in Toronto, had some brief stints with the first team there,” he said. “If I'm really reflecting on it, I don't think I was really ready for the professional game at that point. I wasn't ready for the league. I don't think my habits were good enough. I didn't think I had a clearly defined purpose at that point.

Rothrock’s first weeks as a pro weren’t particularly auspicious, either. He felt compelled to finish coursework for his college degree before reporting to Toronto, then picked up both hand and ankle injuries almost immediately after debuting for the Reds’ second team.

Rothrock had only spent one year in the Sounders Academy as a schoolboy – “I was always a little undersized, and under-recruited as well,” he noted – so a homegrown contract wasn’t in the offing, which further drove home his parents’ emphasis on a university education.

“I was in my boxers, cleaning my room. I had watched the first round, because I had one or two teammates who were going to go in the opening round. That season at Georgetown, I was a bit more of a role player … I just didn't think I had enough to show for myself at that point.”

“I wasn't even watching,” the winger told MLSsoccer.com this week, recalling the January afternoon when he was selected by Toronto FC out of Georgetown University with the 64th pick (third round) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

“I don't really think of myself like that. I don't think of myself as a guaranteed starter,” Rothrock mused. “I'm more thinking on the week-to-week, month-to-month stuff. Like, how my performances have been; am I getting better at things? I think the competition makes me better, too.

Not even he would have dared guess where he’d be today: The leading scorer on one of MLS’s top teams, a beloved cult hero for one of the league’s biggest fan bases and a rising star still exploring, even at age 27, just how high his ceiling in the game might be.

Then there’s the whole Messi thing.

It’s a story that almost instantly enshrined itself in the Sounders’ substantial lore. Speaking to reporters ahead of Seattle's Leagues Cup final vs. Inter Miami last August, head coach Brian Schmetzer was naturally asked about the psychology of facing Lionel Messi and the rest of the Herons’ big names. In a calculated response he later credited to the influence of his wife Kristine, the veteran manager reeled off a list of Seattle’s lesser-known but highly effective regulars in reply.

“Messi is arguably the best player the world has ever seen,” he said. “But we have Paul Rothrock, and we have Jackson Ragen, and we have Snyder Brunell, and we have Andrew Thomas, and we have Pedro [de la Vega]. We’ve got good players too.”

The quote struck a chord among Sounders supporters fiercely proud of their team, its rich local roots and the culture lovingly crafted around it over several decades. The club cleverly seized on the hubbub by launching a jersey exchange at Lumen Field, where fans could swap a Messi Miami jersey for a Rothrock replacement in Rave Green.

“I just remember that morning, seeing my phone blow up about it,” said Rothrock with a laugh. “‘Alright, pressure’s on, coach!’ I appreciated that moment too, because Schmetz doesn't heap on praise easily, and I think it was a real moment of trust for him. And I think the quote really got taken a little bit out of context – in the interview, he's talking about six or seven guys. He just says my name first, and I think people clip that, and then it became a meme.