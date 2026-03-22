Marcel Hartel scores FILTHY golazo for St. Louis CITY

How on earth did you do that, Marcel Hartel ?

St. Louis CITY SC’s star midfielder produced an almost certain AT&T MLS Goal of the Year candidate on Saturday night, sealing his club’s 3-1 home win over the New England Revolution with a stunning golazo.

Hartel’s insane banger came in the 83rd minute, the 30-year-old Designated Player intercepting Revs defender Brayan Ceballos's pass out of the back and, before letting the ball touch the ground, volleying from way out to beat USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The truly brilliant strike followed an equally impressive goal from teammate Simon Becher that fueled CITY's come-from-behind victory.