Nashville SC eliminated by Tigres in Champions Cup semifinals

Nashville SC were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup , falling 2-0 on aggregate in the semifinals to LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL Tuesday night at Estadio Universitario.

Tigres meet the winner of the LAFC vs. Toluca series (decided Wednesday evening). This year’s CCC final is scheduled for May 30.

The winner qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

After taking Leg One, 1-0, at GEODIS Park, Tigres secured advancement via a win by the same scoreline at Estadio Universitario.

The decisive goal came in the 68th minute, with Ángel Correa, who scored the winner in Nashville, slipping a pass to Juan Brunetta. The Argentine midfielder took a touch inside the box before firing under the crossbar.

Already down Sam Surridge due to injury, Nashville were dealt another blow when Australian international Patrick Yazbek was a late scratch from the starting XI due to an injury during pre-game warmups.

Goals