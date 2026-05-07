Matchday 12: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Just four matchdays remain until the MLS regular season pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Here's what to expect during Matchday 12's must-see games, which include a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader.

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Look for Dániel Sallói and Jonathan Osorio to lead the Reds, who are chasing their first win since early April.

They're weathering an injury storm as of late, with club-record signing Josh Sargent , USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and CanMNT fullback Richie Laryea among those missing games.

Meanwhile, Toronto FC conclude a 10-game home stretch against one of the league's most talented sides.

Despite that, Lionel Messi remains in Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber form with 8g/2a in 10 games. He is two goals off the Golden Boot presented by Audi pacesetters.

That result extended the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions' struggles to begin life at Nu Stadium. They've gone 0W-1L-3D at their new home.

Inter Miami head north of the border in search of a bounce-back result, having suffered a 4-3 defeat against Florida Derby rivals Orlando City last weekend.

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Saturday, 10:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

Walmart Saturday Showdown heads to Lumen Field, where the Seattle Sounders have won all three matches this year.

The Rave Green look like trophy contenders again in 2026. Their 2.22 points per game are fourth in MLS, and they're firmly in the Western Conference hunt despite playing a league-low nine games.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan is hunting a USMNT roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Jesús Ferreira has provided a team-high five assists.

San Diego FC are the underdog for this matchup, stuck in an eight-game winless rut in MLS action.

This comes after SDFC topped the Western Conference table in 2025 as an expansion club, tallying a historic 63 points and 19 wins.