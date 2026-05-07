Matchday 12: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Just four matchdays remain until the MLS regular season pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here's what to expect during Matchday 12's must-see games, which include a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader.
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- WHEN: Saturday, 1 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Inter Miami head north of the border in search of a bounce-back result, having suffered a 4-3 defeat against Florida Derby rivals Orlando City last weekend.
That result extended the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions' struggles to begin life at Nu Stadium. They've gone 0W-1L-3D at their new home.
Despite that, Lionel Messi remains in Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber form with 8g/2a in 10 games. He is two goals off the Golden Boot presented by Audi pacesetters.
Meanwhile, Toronto FC conclude a 10-game home stretch against one of the league's most talented sides.
They're weathering an injury storm as of late, with club-record signing Josh Sargent, USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and CanMNT fullback Richie Laryea among those missing games.
Look for Dániel Sallói and Jonathan Osorio to lead the Reds, who are chasing their first win since early April.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Walmart Saturday Showdown heads to Lumen Field, where the Seattle Sounders have won all three matches this year.
The Rave Green look like trophy contenders again in 2026. Their 2.22 points per game are fourth in MLS, and they're firmly in the Western Conference hunt despite playing a league-low nine games.
Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan is hunting a USMNT roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Jesús Ferreira has provided a team-high five assists.
San Diego FC are the underdog for this matchup, stuck in an eight-game winless rut in MLS action.
This comes after SDFC topped the Western Conference table in 2025 as an expansion club, tallying a historic 63 points and 19 wins.
Anders Dreyer, the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, remains in strong form with 5g/6a in 11 matches. But the Danish international can only do so much, and San Diego's defense has conceded too frequently (19 goals).
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Minnesota United have quietly been among the best teams in MLS lately, winning five of their last six games to surge up the table.
Kelvin Yeboah is their top scorer with seven goals, and midfielders Joaquín Pereyra and Tomás Chancalay have both dished out a team-best four assists.
The Loons added James Rodríguez over the winter to much fanfare, but the Colombian superstar has seldom featured – and his Loons tenure is reportedly winding down.
Austin FC are also in strong form, rattling off consecutive 2-0 wins at home in recent matchdays.
Last weekend's victory was especially cathartic, as USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez and midfielders Owen Wolff and Dani Pereira all returned from injury.
They join star attackers Myrto Uzuni and Facundo Torres, giving the Verde & Black their first-choice group ahead of the World Cup pause.
- WHEN: Sunday, 9 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
LAFC face a quick turnaround after exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals midweek, losing 5-2 on aggregate against LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca FC.
For a team with trophy expectations, it's all about stacking maximum points and not falling adrift Western Conference leaders San Jose and Vancouver.
What sort of response do Son Heung-Min, David Martínez and Hugo Lloris have in store, even with Denis Bouanga suspended due to yellow cards?
Houston won't make it easy, having won three of their last four MLS matches and advancing to the US Open Cup quarterfinals.
Brazilian forward Guilherme has a team-leading nine goal contributions (5g/4a). He's hit the ground running since arriving over the winter from Santos FC.
Mateusz Bogusz, Houston's other new Designated Player, hasn't quite enjoyed the same success. The Polish international has 1g/1a in 10 MLS matches, and now comes up against his former team.