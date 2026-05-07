LAFC eliminated by Toluca in Champions Cup semifinals

LAFC are eliminated from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup after falling 4-0 to back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca in Wednesday's semifinal Leg 2 at Estadio Nemesio Díez.

The result gave Toluca a 5-2 aggregate triumph, setting up an all-LIGA MX final with Tigres UANL on May 30. The tournament winner qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Carrying a 2-1 aggregate lead into the match after Leg 1 at BMO Field, LAFC conceded four unanswered goals in the second half of Wednesday's contest, starting with Helinho's 49th-minute opener from the spot after drawing a penalty on Ryan Hollingshead.

Everardo López doubled the hosts' lead with a long-range thunderbolt in the 58th minute, while CCC leading scorer Paulinho put the series to bed with a pair of stoppage-time goals.