Match Reaction

LAFC eliminated by Toluca in Champions Cup semifinals

LAFC - CCC2 - 25-CCC-News-16x9

Justin Ruderman

LAFC are eliminated from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup after falling 4-0 to back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca in Wednesday's semifinal Leg 2 at Estadio Nemesio Díez.

The result gave Toluca a 5-2 aggregate triumph, setting up an all-LIGA MX final with Tigres UANL on May 30. The tournament winner qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Carrying a 2-1 aggregate lead into the match after Leg 1 at BMO Field, LAFC conceded four unanswered goals in the second half of Wednesday's contest, starting with Helinho's 49th-minute opener from the spot after drawing a penalty on Ryan Hollingshead

Everardo López doubled the hosts' lead with a long-range thunderbolt in the 58th minute, while CCC leading scorer Paulinho put the series to bed with a pair of stoppage-time goals.

LAFC finished the match with 10 men after defender Ryan Porteous was given a red card in the 87th minute.

Goals

  • 49' - TOL - Helinho (PK) | WATCH
  • 58' - TOL - Everardo López | WATCH
  • 90+2' - TOL - Paulinho | WATCH
  • 90+4' - TOL - Paulinho | WATCH

Lineups

Next up

  • LAFC: Sunday, May 10 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 9 pm ET (AppleTV) | MLS regular season
  • TOL: Sunday, May 10 vs. Pachuca | 7 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura Playoffs
Justin Ruderman -
@JustinRuderman_

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