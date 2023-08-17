Matchday 27: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Now they're both in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19 (9 pm ET, MLS Season Pass ), one day before Aug. 20's 11-game MLS slate. Crazy what a summer (sort of) break can do.

Case in point: Nashville entered the break having lost five of their last six and asking some tough questions of themselves . Miami entered it on an 11-game winless streak and rocking the worst record in MLS.

Since the last regular-season Matchday on July 15, clubs have had more than two more weeks to add pieces during the Summer Transfer Window (which ended Aug. 2) and an entire 47-team, multi-league tournament to gain (or lose) momentum.

The MLS regular season is back after a month-long break for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and Leagues Cup . But teams are hardly picking up right where they left off.

A win over the surging Crew – who lost Lucas Zelerayán in the summer transfer window but added Julian Gressel , Diego Rossi and Rudy Camacho – may not mathematically lock up the Supporters' Shield, but it would make them awfully hard to catch.

Hell is Real! And so are the postseason implications of this heated all-Ohio derby. The Supporters' Shield is currently Cincinnati 's to lose, with an eight-point lead on the pack. But the Orange & Blue have cooled (if only just a little) of late, exiting Leagues Cup in the Round-of-32 PK loss to eventual finalists Nashville SC.

Diego Rossi said even though he’s new to the #Crew96 he understands the importance of the Hell is Real rivalry with FC Cincinnati. “These are the games you want to play.” He’ll make his debut for Columbus on Sunday pic.twitter.com/WyA4UJA6uB

Montréal , on the other hand, are in the thick of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race, sitting one point back of D.C. United for the last Eastern Conference spot. Can Kwadwo Opoku (acquired from LAFC) form a dynamic young attacking threat with Bryce Duke and lift the Canadian side over the line?

If it's fair to call time on any club for the season, it's probably Toronto , who, combining regular season and Leagues Cup, are riding an eight-game losing streak into Sunday's clash. Still, the Reds' final 10 games should provide valuable data on new acquisitions like international forwards Prince Owusu and Cassius Mailula and intraleague additions Franco Ibarra and Latif Blessing .

But if NYCFC can make the most of new attacking additions like U22 signings Julián Fernández and Mounsef Bakrar , plus returning veteran Maxi Moralez , they could easily shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. The Cityzens already have one of the league's most efficient midfields and a relatively sturdy backline.

Both NYCFC and MNUFC are on the outside looking in of their respective conference's playoff pictures. Minnesota's prospects may look slightly better, as their attacking trio of Emanuel Reynoso , Bongokhule Hlongwane and newly-acquired Teemu Pukki were firing on all cylinders during Leagues Cup.

A matchup against D.C. United , who currently hold the last Eastern Conference's ninth and final playoff spot, could be a major momentum shifter for either side. Both bolstered their roster in the Summer Transfer Window, with D.C. United midfielder Gabriel Pirani ( acquired on loan from Brazil's Santos as a de facto Lewis O'Brien replacement) headlining the additions.

The Red Bulls technically went undefeated (in regular time at least) in four Leagues Cup games – a marked improvement on their regular season form, which has them in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and in danger of breaking the longest consecutive playoff streak in MLS.

Bryce Duke is having a game tonight for Montréal. This goal opened the scoring but Montréal is now up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/SntJFukxzK

Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 8:30 pm ET

Don't look now, but Chicago have won five of six in the regular season and are coming off a solid Leagues Cup, bowing out in a 1-0 Round-of-32 loss to Club América. Newly-acquired Designated Player Ousmane Doumbia offers another veteran presence in the midfield alongside Xherdan Shaqiri to compliment the Fire's young homegrown star, Brian Gutiérrez.

Orlando sit comfortably the Eastern Conference's five spot, but the time is now to make a move to higher seeds if they want homefield advantage for at least a game or two in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Oscar Pareja's side handled most of their player shopping in the winter and remain largely unchanged heading to Chicago, though Duncan McGuire emerging as a top striker feels a bit like a new signing.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 8:30 pm ET

Nobody should underestimate the Dynamo at home, least of all the Portland Timbers, who've only won once this season away from Providence Park. There's also no official word that newly-signed U22 Initiative winger Antony has touched down in Portland, meaning Gio Savarese's side will likely need to wait another matchday or two before getting an offensive boost.

The Dynamo will look to build on their Round-of-16 Leagues Cup performance, in which they notably knocked off Liga MX 2022 Apertura-champions Pachuca in the Round of 32.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Sunday, 9:30 pm ET

Austin FC are a little harder to pin down. Their largest summer addition may have been new sporting director, Rodolfo Borrell, who joined the Verde & Black in June straight from Pep Guadiola's legendary coaching staff at Manchester City. But we've yet to see Borrell put his stamp on the club, with the club's biggest acquisition being veteran MLS defender Matt Hedges.