St. Louis CITY sign Icelandic forward Nökkvi Thórisson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed Icelandic forward Nökkvi Thorisson from Belgian second-division side Beerschot VA, the club announced Friday.
The 23-year-old attacker arrives on a deal through 2025 with an option for 2026.
“We are very excited to bring an Icelandic national team player to St. Louis,” CITY SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “Nökkvi is an all-around attacker who will be helpful for our squad. We’re looking forward to welcoming Nokkvi into the team as soon as possible, seeing him contribute during our last stretch of matches this season and helping him develop and reach his full potential over the coming years.”
Thórisson played multiple positions across Beerschot's front three while in Belgium, recording 8g/3a in 30 matches. Prior to arriving at Beerschot, he spent four seasons at KA Akureyri, a top-division Icelandic club where he scored 35 goals and added nine assists in 88 matches. In 2022, Thórisson was the top scorer in Iceland's Besta deild karla, tallying 23g/5a.
The versatile attacker has made one appearance for Iceland in a 1-1 draw against Estonia on January 8.
So far, St. Louis have made great use of Pfannenstiel's deep scouting network in their inaugural MLS season. The club currently sit atop the Western Conference as the league pauses play for the month-long Leagues Cup tournament.
Thórisson will likely compete for depth minutes in a St. Louis' attack that's boasted significant contributions from DPs (João Klauss and Eduard Löwen) and breakthrough prospects (Aziel Jackson and Samuel Adeniran) alike.
