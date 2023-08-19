Matchday

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake postponed due to inclement weather

The MLS Matchday 27 game between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has been postponed due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area stemming from Hurricane Hilary.

The match is rescheduled for Saturday, October 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 pm PT | MLS Season Pass).

Tickets purchased for the August 20 original match date will be honored for the rescheduled match date.

