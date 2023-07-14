Matchday 26: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

This is it, folks: the last matchday before the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 and then Leagues Cup beginning on July 21!

No one wants to enter a month-long regular-season recess on a negative note, so Matchday 26 is sure to bring intensity and high stakes. Keep an eye out for newcomers possibly debuting, too, as the MLS Secondary Transfer Window is in full swing (July 5 to Aug. 2).

Here's how the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV coverage breaks down for fans following at home:

Charlotte have gone even longer without a win (0W-2L-5D), but the Crown have at least drawn their last five as they integrate new signing Scott Arfield into their starting lineup and unveil Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere as their newest summer acquisition.

CF Montréal are mired in a three-game losing streak and have gone nearly a month (0W-3L-1D) without winning. Not even recently-acquired Kwadwo Opoku could change the club’s fortunes in his ill-fated debut: a 3-0 midweek loss at Chicago .

Nashville have been arguably Cincy’s biggest Shield challenger thus far. But they’ve lost four of their last five games (1W-4L-0D) and are trying to break out of their worst slump of the season.

Eight points clear of their closest pursuers atop the MLS standings, FC Cincinnati can inch closer to a Supporters’ Shield crown with a home win over Nashville SC .

Defense is suddenly a concern for Orlando as well, after suffering a 4-0 beatdown at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their latest outing. This is after trouncing Toronto FC by the same scoreline in the previous matchday. Which version of the Lions will show up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Atlanta ’s recently-implemented five-man backline showed some early cracks in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at New England – their first defeat under this new defensive set-up.

Toronto, for their part, are desperately trying to save their season. Mired in a five-game losing streak and still winless under interim head coach Terry Dunfield, TFC will once again be without Federico Bernardeschi (yellow card accumulation).

Somewhat under the radar, the Fire are emerging as one of the hottest teams of the summer, winning four of their last five matches (4W-1L-0D). Wednesday night’s 3-0 shellacking of Montréal placed them in playoff positioning.

NYCFC are undefeated in eight games, but have produced just one win in that span. Goals (7) have also been hard to come by during this stretch. Newly-signed Algerian U22 Initiative striker Mounsef Bakrar won't debut just yet, but can he solve their longstanding issues at the No. 9 position?

In a repeat of the last two Eastern Conference Finals, the Philadelphia Union host New York City FC in their first home game at Subaru Park after a so-so 1W-2L-0D road trip.

Meanwhile, D.C. United are hoping to topple yet another Eastern Conference powerhouse (they beat Cincinnati 3-0 last month ) and solidify their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs positioning.

With All-Star midfielder Carles Gil back from suspension and Djordje Petrovic furthering his case as arguably the league’s best goalkeeper, the Revs got back in the win column midweek against Atlanta. And they’re looking arguably even more dangerous after acquiring Canadian international midfielder Mark Anthony-Kaye in a swap with Toronto FC for Latif Blessing .

Miami ’s 2023 season has been far from magical, but things could take a drastic turn for the better. The first step towards said turnaround is already in place with the arrival of new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. The 2018 MLS Cup winner with Atlanta oversees his first game in charge of the Herons Saturday night at CITYPARK.

Lost in the 3-0 final score at BMO Stadium was the return of Eduard Löwen . The influential midfielder played the final 21 minutes after a month on the sidelines with a quad injury, and St. Louis are slowly building back to full strength (fellow DP João Klauss remains out) as they look to ride their magical expansion season as far as they can take it.

Will the magic continue Saturday night at Allianz Field? Not if LAFC have anything to say about it – especially after their midweek statement win over St. Louis CITY SC that closed the gap on the Western Conference leaders and reminded everyone that the 2022 MLS Cup-Supprters’ Shield double winners remain a team to beat.

Minnesota United finally got a taste of what the promising Teemu Pukki - Emanuel Reynoso partnership can look like after Finland’s all-time leading scorer and the Argentine playmaker linked up for the first time to open the floodgates in Wednesday’s 3-0 win at the Houston Dynamo .

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Despite their midweek setback at Vancouver, Austin are looking more and more like the club that reached last year’s Western Conference Final. And with newly-appointed sporting director Rodolfo Borrell in market, things are definitely looking up for the Verde & Black.

Sporting KC’s current picture isn’t quite as rosy, since they’ve managed just one win in their last six games (1W-2L-3D) while dropping leads in their last two outings. Had they seen out both results (draws against Houston and RSL), they’d be in a playoff position instead of two points behind the ninth and final postseason spot in the West.

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

The last-place Rapids are showing some signs of life, earning their first home win of the season over the weekend before taking a point from their weather-delayed match against the Timbers. This week’s signing of DP striker Rafael Navarro from Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras is another step in the right direction.

Speaking of which, Houston could use a little course correction as well. The Dynamo have lost three of their last four games (0W-3L-1D) and are coming off their most lopsided home defeat of the year: a 3-0 setback at the hands of Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Chicho Arango has a goal and an assist in his first two games for high-flying Real Salt Lake, who are unbeaten in their last eight games (5W-0L-3D).