Matchday 23: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The summer of soccer continues with Matchday 23, a six-game slate that provides a background to Fourth of July celebrations.

We’ve got five games on Tuesday, including one that’s expected to shatter the MLS single-game attendance record, and one more on Wednesday.

Cucho Hernández has been on fire lately and the Columbus Crew have gone six games unbeaten (5W-0L-1D).

That creates a daunting task for Inter Miami, who are winless in their last eight games (0W-7L-1D). From the current roster, who can impress new head coach Tata Martino and turn things around?

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET

Facundo Torres is a man on fire, posting five goals and an assist in Orlando City's last four games. He's chalked it up to confidence from time spent under new Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa.

"I've got that renewed motivation," Torres said after last weekend's 3-1 win over Chicago, where he scored twice. "I think the [Uruguay] national team really helped re-spark that because when you're called into the national team and you can score, you've got that feeling of happiness and I was able to bring some of that motivation back from the national team into here."