Tata Martino named Inter Miami CF head coach

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together,” said managing owner Jorge Mas. “Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here.”

The Herons had a head coach opening after parting ways with Phil Neville in early June. They’ve been led by manager Javier Morales on an interim basis.

The 60-year-old Argentine will assume coaching responsibilities upon the receipt of his work documentation. He was available after leading Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

“I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” Martino said in a release. “The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”

Martino, among the most respected coaches in the Americas, arrives in Miami as an MLS Cup winner, two-time manager at a FIFA World Cup, three-time Copa América finalist and Concacaf Gold Cup winner. In the last decade, he’s led FC Barcelona and Atlanta United on the club side, as well as Argentina and Mexico on the international arena.

Martino, the 2018 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, brings to Inter Miami over 400 games of managerial experience in over two decades on the sidelines.

Martino will be joined by a staff including assistant coach Jorge Theiler, fitness coaches Rodolfo Paladini and Jose Manuel Alfaro, and video analyst Damian Silvero. Theiler, Paladini, Alfaro and Silvero will also join the club upon receipt of their work documentation.

“Tata is a highly-respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said co-owner David Beckham. “We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Ready for Miami

Martino’s arrival coincides with superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets being expected to sign with Inter Miami this summer. While at Atlanta, he also coached Miami striker Josef Martínez as they won an MLS Cup title in 2018 and the Venezuelan international won Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors that season.

In Atlanta, Martino’s sides were known for an attack-minded style and rigid defensive play. He steered the Five Stripes from 2017-18 before departing to lead Mexico’s national team.

“Tata has a proven track record of success in this league and on several other major stages of soccer. He knows what it takes to win in MLS and we’re confident that’s what he’ll bring to Inter Miami,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

As Martino joins Inter Miami, the Florida-based club sits last (15th place) in the Eastern Conference standings. Now in their fourth season, they’re looking to build off an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2022.