MLS attendance record expected for July 4 LA Galaxy-LAFC El Tráfico at Rose Bowl

According to a statement released by the Galaxy on Friday, tickets are almost sold out for the Matchday 23 showdown – originally scheduled for MLS is Back opening weekend – and a new all-time MLS attendance record is expected to be set.
The current mark sits at 74,479 fans – established on March 5, 2022, when then-expansion side Charlotte FC hosted the Galaxy in their inaugural home match at Bank of America Stadium.
With the Rose Bowl capable of seating in excess of 80,000 spectators and just a "limited number of tickets" still available, one thing is guaranteed for Wednesday's (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) battle for Los Angeles: It's going to get loud.
Largest standalone match attendances in MLS history
Attendance
Date
Competition
74,479
Charlotte vs. LA - March 5, 2022
Regular season
73,019
Atlanta vs. Portland - Dec. 8, 2018
MLS Cup 2018
72,548
Atlanta vs. LA - Aug. 3, 2019
Regular season
72,243
Atlanta vs. Seattle - July 15, 2018
Regular season
72,035
Atlanta vs. D.C. - March 11, 2018
Regular season