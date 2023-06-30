MLS attendance record expected for July 4 LA Galaxy-LAFC El Tráfico at Rose Bowl

The upcoming Fourth of July El Tráfico between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl is shaping up to become a historic game.

According to a statement released by the Galaxy on Friday, tickets are almost sold out for the Matchday 23 showdown – originally scheduled for MLS is Back opening weekend – and a new all-time MLS attendance record is expected to be set.

The current mark sits at 74,479 fans – established on March 5, 2022, when then-expansion side Charlotte FC hosted the Galaxy in their inaugural home match at Bank of America Stadium.