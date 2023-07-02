Back in the NYCFC groove: Pellegrini golazo ends 11-match winless streak

But Nick Cushing turned the page in a New York minute when the head coach was asked about the victory’s impact on his club.

New York City FC had just snapped an 11-match winless run spanning 10 weeks with a gritty 1-0 victory over CF Montréal at Stade Saputo.

“The team is happy. The team is celebrating. But the team also knows that it's one win in 12 so we're realistic, we're humble, and we'll make sure that we prepare,” Cushing said after Saturday night's rain-delayed game.

“It means nothing if we don't win against Charlotte.”

Charlotte FC are the next opponent Wednesday evening (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at Citi Field, another six-point affair in the Eastern Conference for an NYCFC team that moved to within two points (11th place) of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

The Cityzens hadn’t won since a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas in Queens back on April 22, going 0W-5L-6D ever since. But they’ve also not lost in their last six, recording clean sheets in three of those matches.

Cushing thought the streak should have been broken in Atlanta, but they conceded a stoppage-time equalizer by Nick Firmino. And there were positives to take from a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park last weekend.

“A lot of the draws were games that maybe we could have won, but we didn't do enough to win. With a team that is getting itself back on its feet, it is about learning from previous games,” Cushing said, with NYCFC expected to be busy during the upcoming Secondary Transfer Window (July 5 to Aug. 2).