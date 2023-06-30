Matchday 22: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids

One reason to watch: St. Louis CITY are the gift that keeps giving for fans who like an underdog. Last week, with only a few of their regular starters in the lineup, they pulled off a 2-1 road win against a strong San Jose squad. Bradley Carnell's men won't exactly be underdogs against bottom-of-the-table Colorado, but in the broader context of things, another CITY win would be great for anybody who wants to see the upstart expansion franchise continue to defy expectations.