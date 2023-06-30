Matchday 22: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Hold on to your hats: We're now entering the final stretch of matches before MLS All-Star week begins on July 15. After that, the regular season will take a break for Leagues Cup, which runs from July 21 - Aug. 19.
But first, we've got five MLS Matchdays in two weeks, starting with Matchday 22 this weekend. The time is now for clubs to make a midseason push before the homestretch kicks off in late August.
Charlotte FC are the lone team on a bye.
FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution
One reason to watch: This is a midseason heavyweight bout if ever there was one. FC Cincinnati, the runaway Supporters' Shield leader so far, will look to plant their flag as the definitive favorite for that trophy while second-place New England Revolution aim to narrow the points gap between the two sides to four.
Remarkably, Cincinnati are 10/10 on home wins this season, but last week's 3-0 road loss to D.C. United showed that cracks are starting to form in the absence of Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga (currently with the USMNT for Gold Cup).
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
One reason to watch: With 13 out of 15 points collected in their last five matches, two newly-named MLS All-Stars (Lucas Zelerayán and Aidan Morris), and the most goals scored in the league, the Columbus Crew have been cooking for a minute now.
With six goals scored in the last two matches, the Red Bulls have at least turned on the stove. That's a solid start after they began the season with one of the worst scoring rates in the league.
The headline? Both teams are trending up in the fun department.
Inter Miami CF vs. Austin FC
One reason to watch: They say it's always darkest before the light, which is good news for Inter Miami, losers of seven straight. But while the sun may be slowly cresting over the horizon with the signing of Tata Martino as their new head coach, it's Austin FC who are the more intriguing draw in Matchday 22.
The Verde & Black are coming off back-to-back 3-0 wins over Texas rivals Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas and, after struggling through the front half of 2023, suddenly find themselves only three points out of fourth place in the Western Conference.
CF Montréal vs. New York City FC
One reason to watch: The stellar play of goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (and Montréal's back line writ large) have probably gone underappreciated of late. With NYCFC's offense still looking fairly anemic (seven goals scored in last nine matches), Sirois has a great chance to continue a historic streak of good form.
Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
One reason to watch: MLS is nothing if not a league of second chances, and Chicago Fire FC are doing their best to prove it, recovering from a brutal 0W-3L-3D stretch that lasted from mid-May through mid-June to win back-to-back road matches last week. If 20-year-old homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez can lead them to a third road win in a row against Orlando, then a jump back into Audi MLS Cup Playoff position will be within reach.
Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake
One reason to watch: Bob Bradley is out in Toronto, and now it's time to see if superstars Lorenzo Inisgne and Federico Bernardsechi will respond with performances worthy of their massive salaries. It won't be easy against an RSL side who've quietly gone unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 matches.
FC Dallas vs. LAFC
One reason to watch: Even with a litany of injuries and absences (most notably Jesús Ferreira away on national team duty), the onus is on FC Dallas to score and entertain their fans at home. In their last five matches, FCD have only notched two goals from players other than Ferreira.
It'll take a better team performance than that to get past an LAFC side who are rarely shut out at home or on the road.
Sporting KC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
One reason to watch: The world needs to if singing with Nickelback in the week leading up to a match is a good luck charm or a curse. The Whitecaps could certainly use the former. With the league's best expected goals rate, they should be higher than their ninth-place position in the Western Conference.
Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers
One reason to watch: Both these teams are below the playoff line at the moment, yet neither are more than six points away from fourth place in the Western Conference. To bolster their chances of a second-half push, Minnesota already have one major addition confirmed while Portland have another heavily reported. A morale-boosting win could do wonders for either side as they wait for summer reinforcements.
Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
One reason to watch: Maybe Hany Mukhtar's sidekicks were doing more than folks realized. The Boys in Gold have been shut out in their last two matches without the help of Fafà Picault and Jacob Shaffelburg (both at the Gold Cup). Can D.C. United take advantage to get on a winning streak after cruising past Supporters' Shield leaders FC Cincinnati, 3-0, last Saturday?
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids
One reason to watch: St. Louis CITY are the gift that keeps giving for fans who like an underdog. Last week, with only a few of their regular starters in the lineup, they pulled off a 2-1 road win against a strong San Jose squad. Bradley Carnell's men won't exactly be underdogs against bottom-of-the-table Colorado, but in the broader context of things, another CITY win would be great for anybody who wants to see the upstart expansion franchise continue to defy expectations.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
One reason to watch: Derby matches can provide fresh starts for even the most down-and-out clubs, which means the Cali Clásico comes at the perfect time for both San Jose and LA. The Earthquakes just suffered an embarrassing defeat to a heavily rotated St. Louis side, while the Galaxy are, well, still second to last in the Western Conference.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
One reason to watch: The Dynamo have either won or lost five of their last six games by three or more goals. They're an ultimate chaos team, which should be something of a refresher for Seattle, who haven't scored or conceded more than a goal in five of their last six matches.
Should a lopsided score rule the day, home-field advantage dictates it would be a big Seattle win, but without Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris (both at Gold Cup), Houston could be in line to score another major upset.
Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
One reason to watch: Atlanta United need to wash off the taste of their shocking 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls asap. They're slowly but surely losing pace with the top of the Eastern Conference, and the Philadelphia Union, possibly smarting from the All-Star snubbing of Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza, would love nothing more than to drive a little more distance between them and their accolade-rich neighbors to the South.