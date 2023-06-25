Transfer Tracker

Reports: Portland Timbers closing deal for center back Miguel Araujo

Jonathan Sigal

The Portland Timbers appear to have backline help on the way, as The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and The Oregonian’s Ryan Clarke are reporting the club’s finalizing a deal to acquire center back Miguel Araujo from Dutch side FC Emmen.

Araujo, 28, is an established Peruvian international defender and would join a center-back group that includes Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic and Larrys Mabiala. The Timbers have searched for help at the position since trading Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC in preseason.

Araujo would arrive after making 76 appearances in the Eredivisie for Emmen, adding six goals and one assist. His other main club was Peru’s Club Alianza Lima, where he featured in the Copa Libertadores and amassed over 130 matches. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) and Club Atlético Talleres (Argentina) are other stops on his ledger.

On the international stage, Araujo has played in 28 games for La Blanquirroja since debuting in 2014. He often features alongside MLS players like Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, San Jose Earthquakes left back Miguel Tracuo, Seattle Sounders FC striker Raúl Ruidíaz and more.

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens July 5 and runs through Aug. 2. Incoming signings can’t be formally registered until then.

Portland, through Matchday 21, are just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field in 10th place (Western Conference). Their 27 goals allowed are in the bottom third league-wide.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
