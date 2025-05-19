Lionel Messi & Inter Miami search for answers: "It hurts to lose another game"

The Herons were thoroughly ousted on their home field by Orlando City , who put on a comprehensive display at both ends of the pitch en route to a 3-0 Florida Derby victory in the opener of a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader.

"We have three or four games left before the month ends, and we need to finish the best way possible to face the Club World Cup."

"The truth is it hurts to lose another game," said the legendary Argentine No. 10 in Spanish on MLS Season Pass. "We’re going through a period of bad results, but we have to keep working and think about what’s coming.

With the win, Orlando became the first team to shut out Inter Miami at Chase Stadium since FC Cincinnati did so on October 7, 2023. It broke a streak of 24 consecutive home matches with a goal.

Ready to rebound?

Since their 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on April 19, Inter Miami have fallen into a slump, winning just once in seven matches across all competitions (1W-5L-1T).

The downtick in form has led to the Herons falling to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, seven points off the top spot.

But this poor stretch of results won't deter Messi and his Miami teammates from reaching the goals they set for themselves this season, and the Herons are determined to begin their turnaround when they take on East leaders Philadelphia Union next Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"We have to keep going because it’s a complicated moment, but we’re all united," stated Messi. "And now we’re really going to see if we’re a team. It’s in the difficult moments. Because when everything is going well, it's very easy. But during tough times, like now, is when we have to be more united than ever, be a real team and get it done.