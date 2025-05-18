Jack McGlynn's "magical left foot" fuels Dynamo in Texas Derby

Houston Dynamo FC acquired Jack McGlynn for moments like this.

“It’s a great goal, we see that all of the time at training. It’s a magical left foot.

“It’s great coaching,” quipped Dynamo manager Ben Olsen of Saturday's stunning strike that paved the way to a 2-0 Houston win .

With space in front of him near the box in the 64th minute, the 21-year-old unleashed a long-range rocket past keeper Michael Collodi .

Deep into a scoreless Texas Derby between the Dynamo and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium, neither club had found much success on the attacking side of the ball.

Marquee man

McGlynn, a former Philadelphia Union homegrown, was acquired by Houston over the winter for $2.1 million guaranteed in one of MLS's first-ever cash-for-player trades.

The Dynamo's ambitious move showed faith in McGlynn’s ability to thrive under Olsen, and he has rewarded that faith with 3g/3a over the last 10 matches in all competitions.

Additionally, his game-winning goal sent El Capitán – a replica 18th-century mountain howitzer cannon that's awarded to the series winner every season – back to Houston for the first time since 2021.

“He’s special on and off the field,” said defender Griffin Dorsey, who sealed the 2-0 result in the 81st minute, of McGlynn.