Jack McGlynn's "magical left foot" fuels Dynamo in Texas Derby

Houston Dynamo FC acquired Jack McGlynn for moments like this.
Deep into a scoreless Texas Derby between the Dynamo and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium, neither club had found much success on the attacking side of the ball.
Enter McGlynn.
With space in front of him near the box in the 64th minute, the 21-year-old unleashed a long-range rocket past keeper Michael Collodi.
“It’s great coaching,” quipped Dynamo manager Ben Olsen of Saturday's stunning strike that paved the way to a 2-0 Houston win.
“It’s a great goal, we see that all of the time at training. It’s a magical left foot.
Marquee man
McGlynn, a former Philadelphia Union homegrown, was acquired by Houston over the winter for $2.1 million guaranteed in one of MLS's first-ever cash-for-player trades.
The Dynamo's ambitious move showed faith in McGlynn’s ability to thrive under Olsen, and he has rewarded that faith with 3g/3a over the last 10 matches in all competitions.
Additionally, his game-winning goal sent El Capitán – a replica 18th-century mountain howitzer cannon that's awarded to the series winner every season – back to Houston for the first time since 2021.
“He’s special on and off the field,” said defender Griffin Dorsey, who sealed the 2-0 result in the 81st minute, of McGlynn.
“And, just pass it to his left foot.”