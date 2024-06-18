Matchday 21: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union

FC Cincinnati are among the league's hottest teams, having won eight of their last nine MLS matches. Pat Noonan's side has fostered a reputation for low-scoring results, yet scored at least three goals in three of their last four matches. That includes last weekend's 4-2 win at the San Jose Earthquakes, when Yuya Kubo (3g/0a) and Luciano Acosta (0g/3a) led the way.