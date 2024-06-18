Matchday 21: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The 2024 MLS season churns onward Wednesday, with a packed slate of Matchday 21 action.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC
Wednesday, June 19 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Atlanta United
Wednesday, June 19 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew
Wednesday, June 19 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. New York Red Bulls
Wednesday, June 19 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC
Wednesday, June 19 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union
Wednesday, June 19 - 7:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes
Austin FC vs. LAFC
Wednesday, June 19 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, June 19 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Wednesday, June 19 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
Wednesday, June 19 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids
Wednesday, June 19 - 8:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC
Wednesday, June 19 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers
Wednesday, June 19 - 10:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:45 pm ET
FC Cincinnati are among the league's hottest teams, having won eight of their last nine MLS matches. Pat Noonan's side has fostered a reputation for low-scoring results, yet scored at least three goals in three of their last four matches. That includes last weekend's 4-2 win at the San Jose Earthquakes, when Yuya Kubo (3g/0a) and Luciano Acosta (0g/3a) led the way.
Philadelphia have just one win in their last 11 matches, with Saturday's 2-1 defeat to nine-man Inter Miami CF pushing the traditional Eastern Conference powerhouse to 1W-5L-3D at Subaru Park this year. After the match, Kai Wagner called for squad reinforcements and manager Jim Curtin confirmed Julián Carranza has played his last match with Philadelphia amid transfer links to Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord.
Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami knew their squad depth would be tested last weekend, especially with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Matías Rojas on international duty at Copa América 2024 and Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez recovering from injuries. The Supporters' Shield leaders now face another layer of difficulty, after Tomás Avilés and David Ruiz were red-carded in last weekend's dramatic 2-1 win at Philadelphia.
The visitors at Chase Stadium? None other than defending MLS Cup champions Columbus, who carry a four-game winning streak (all on the road). Cucho Hernández & Co. are fresh off a 3-2 win at New York City FC, quieting concerns of a Concacaf Champions Cup hangover. Squad additions are en route, too, with midfielders Dylan Chambost and Aziel Jackson recently acquired.
Austin FC vs. LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Winners of six straight and eight of their last 11 MLS matches, LAFC are flying high. Denis Bouanga (12g/6a) is making his case for a second-straight Golden Boot and midfielder Timothy Tillman is back from US men's national team camp. The Black & Gold are also getting lights-out defense anchored by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who sees longtime France teammate Olivier Giroud arrive this summer.
Austin have lost three straight while getting outscored 9-1 over that span. Reinforcements are on the way for Josh Wolff's side in the form of new DP winger Osman Bukari and Danish defender Mikkel Desler. However, they'll have to wait for each new signing to debut until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.