Columbus Crew sign Dylan Chambost from Saint-Étienne

Chambost will be eligible for selection when the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

The 26-year-old recently helped Saint-Étienne get promoted back to Ligue 1, after contributing 6g/6a in 33 matches. He's also played for Troyes in his native France.

The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Dylan Chambost from French side AS Saint-Étienne, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract with the defending MLS Cup champions through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"Dylan is an experienced and versatile player who possesses technical and tactical abilities that will suit our style of play. We are pleased to add a player of his caliber and skillset, which matches the specific profile we identified with Wilfried Nancy for our roster," general manager Issa Tall said in a release.

"Dylan has gained valuable experiences in important matches, including helping his team earn promotion to Ligue 1 two times. We look forward to Dylan joining us in Columbus and getting integrated with our team once the transfer window opens."

After making the Concacaf Champions Cup final, the Crew are seventh in the Eastern Conference with several games in hand (24 points; 6W-2L-6D).