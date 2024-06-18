Columbus Crew acquire Aziel Jackson from St. Louis CITY

"We look forward to Aziel’s continued progression within our club and culture, which emphasizes individual player development within a team-focused structure."

"Aziel is a young and dynamic talent who will fit within our system and offer our coaching staff some added tactical flexibility in midfield," Columbus general manager Issa Tall said via a release.

Jackson joins French midfielder Dylan Chambost (transfer from AS Saint-Étienne) as a summertime addition in Columbus. Meanwhile, the Crew are reportedly transferring homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris to EFL Championship side Middlesborough.

Jackson is available for selection with Columbus when the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

In return, St. Louis receive a guaranteed $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next year. St. Louis could get another $250,000 in conditional GAM and maintain a sell-on percentage if Jackson is moved outside of MLS.

St. Louis refresh

St. Louis have already completed two signings for the summer: German attacking midfielder Cedric Teuchert (last at 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96) and Australian defender/midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich (transfer from A-League side Sydney FC). The club will reportedly also add German attacking midfielder Marcel Hartel as he departs 2. Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli.

The above players can't debut until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

"We want to thank AZ for his time and contribution to our team as he played a key part in our successful inaugural season," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a statement.

"This is a mutually beneficial trade that provides us flexibility to potentially strengthen the roster in the summer, while giving AZ a fresh start in Columbus."

Halfway point

Columbus are sixth in the Eastern Conference, though have several games in hand. Head coach Wilfried Nancy's team made the Concacaf Champions Cup final earlier this year.

St. Louis are 11th in the Western Conference standings. By contrast, they earned the West's No. 1 seed in 2023 and set several MLS expansion-club records.