Austin FC sign defender Mikkel Desler

"We’re very happy to welcome Mikkel and his family to Austin," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "He’s an accomplished professional who has a lot of experience competing at an elite level in Europe, and he is sure to strengthen our options at outside back."

Desler can debut once the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18. He joins DP winger Osman Bukari as a summertime addition for Austin FC.

The 29-year-old right back is under contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He most recently played for Toulouse FC in Ligue 1.

Across his professional career, Desler has 9g/14a in 314 professional matches. Desler started at Danish side Odense Boldklub before moving to Norway's FK Haugesund and eventually Toulouse, where he won Ligue 2 and Coupe de France titles.

"When I first spoke with Rodolfo and he explained to me the project at Austin FC, I realized the chance to join the club was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," said Desler. "I can’t wait to get to Austin, meet my teammates and the fans, and play at Q2 Stadium for the first time."

At Austin FC, Desler adds right-back depth alongside Jon Gallagher. Guilherme Biro and Žan Kolmanič have split time at left back.

Now in their fourth season, all under head coach Josh Wolff, Austin are chasing a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The 2022 Western Conference finalists are sixth in the table with 23 points (6W-6L-5D).