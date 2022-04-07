Goal of the Week

Joao Paulo gains MLS Week 5 AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Seattle Sounders golazo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Joao Paulo has a knack for scoring against Minnesota United FC, with his latest strike against the Loons producing AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.

The 31-year-old Brazilian has topped Week 5’s voting process, earning 40.4% of the ballots for his opener in a 2-1 win at Allianz Field. The one-time frozen rope was set up by Nicolas Lodeiro, with the linkup marking Joao Paulo’s third goal in four games against MNUFC.

During the 2021 season, Joao Paulo took home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week top billing in Weeks 1 and 29.

Second place wasn’t far behind, though, with Austin FC forward Maxi Urruti garnering 32.4% of the vote. The long-range volley that started a 2-2 draw at San Jose made Urruti the first player to score for all three Texan MLS teams after his previous stops with FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.

Third place went to Orlando City SC striker Alexandre Pato by a narrow margin, his left-footed volley in a 4-2 home defeat to LAFC ultimately proving anecdotal with 14.8% of the vote. Fourth place belonged to Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma, with the New Zealand international’s free kick earning 12.5% of the vote in a 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy.

Watch all of Week 5's nominees below.

Seattle Sounders FC João Paulo Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 5
Thiago Almada's screamer wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 4
More News
More News
Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos out 12-16 weeks

Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos out 12-16 weeks
Chicharito talks about mental health: "I just want to be me. There is no perfection."
The Call Up

Chicharito talks about mental health: "I just want to be me. There is no perfection."
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC on FOX: "This one means more than anything else"
The Call Up

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC on FOX: "This one means more than anything else"
Joao Paulo gains MLS Week 5 AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Seattle Sounders golazo
Goal of the Week

Joao Paulo gains MLS Week 5 AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Seattle Sounders golazo
Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Which prospect will become the next MLS star?
Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Which prospect will become the next MLS star?
El Trafico by the numbers: Can LA Galaxy or LAFC gain an edge?

El Trafico by the numbers: Can LA Galaxy or LAFC gain an edge?
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from CHS vs. SGA | April 7, 2022
15:10

Watch MLS in 15 from CHS vs. SGA | April 7, 2022
Chicharito on what the Media Should Know About Players
2:00

Chicharito on what the Media Should Know About Players
GOAL: Arthur Bosua hits the back of the net for South Georgia Tormenta
0:30

GOAL: Arthur Bosua hits the back of the net for South Georgia Tormenta
LA Galaxy and LAFC players Preview El Tráfico
4:24

LA Galaxy and LAFC players Preview El Tráfico
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!