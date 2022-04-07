Joao Paulo gains MLS Week 5 AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Seattle Sounders golazo

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Joao Paulo has a knack for scoring against Minnesota United FC, with his latest strike against the Loons producing AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.
The 31-year-old Brazilian has topped Week 5’s voting process, earning 40.4% of the ballots for his opener in a 2-1 win at Allianz Field. The one-time frozen rope was set up by Nicolas Lodeiro, with the linkup marking Joao Paulo’s third goal in four games against MNUFC.
During the 2021 season, Joao Paulo took home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week top billing in Weeks 1 and 29.
Second place wasn’t far behind, though, with Austin FC forward Maxi Urruti garnering 32.4% of the vote. The long-range volley that started a 2-2 draw at San Jose made Urruti the first player to score for all three Texan MLS teams after his previous stops with FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.
Third place went to Orlando City SC striker Alexandre Pato by a narrow margin, his left-footed volley in a 4-2 home defeat to LAFC ultimately proving anecdotal with 14.8% of the vote. Fourth place belonged to Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma, with the New Zealand international’s free kick earning 12.5% of the vote in a 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy.
