Portland Timbers' Kamal Miller wins Goal of the Matchday

The veteran MLS center back scored his first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC , powering home a stunning half-volley from long range after controlling the ball with his chest.

Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchdays 36 & 37, securing 45.5% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Dor Turgeman (21.2%): On his New England Revolution debut, the Israeli international left his defender scrambling in the box before netting the winning goal in a 2-0 triumph over Atlanta United with a cool, left-footed finish.

3rd place, Nectarios Triantis (20.2%): Triantis added another stunner to his catalog with a first-time strike from distance to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw for Minnesota United in Colorado.

4th place, Dante Sealy (13.1%): The Trinidad & Tobago international continued his breakout season for CF Montréal with a pinpoint free kick to open his brace in a shock 4-1 victory at Charlotte FC.