Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 1

Week 1 of the 2021 MLS season was full of golazos, but one stood above all others according to the fans who voted for AT&T Goal of the Week on MLS Twitter. Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo took home the honors for his Week 1 stunner against Minnesota United.
The Brazilian's spectacular control and volley from outside the area was the decisive winner of the fan vote with 66.9% of the vote, finishing a long way ahead of Nashville SC attacking midfielder Randall Leal's did-he-mean-it shot into the top corner from distance.
Caden Clark's latest in an already impressive collection of golazos secured third place for the New York Red Bulls 17-year-old, with Paul Marie's memorable strike for the San Jose Earthquakes in the season-opening match against the Houston Dynamo coming in fourth.
- Joao Paulo — Seattle Sounders (66.9%)
- Randall Leal — Nashville SC (13.8%)
- Caden Clark — New York Red Bulls (10.5%)
- Paul Marie — San Jose Earthquakes (8.7%)
