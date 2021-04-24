Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 1

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Week 1 of the 2021 MLS season was full of golazos, but one stood above all others according to the fans who voted for AT&T Goal of the Week on MLS Twitter. Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo took home the honors for his Week 1 stunner against Minnesota United.

The Brazilian's spectacular control and volley from outside the area was the decisive winner of the fan vote with 66.9% of the vote, finishing a long way ahead of Nashville SC attacking midfielder Randall Leal's did-he-mean-it shot into the top corner from distance.

Caden Clark's latest in an already impressive collection of golazos secured third place for the New York Red Bulls 17-year-old, with Paul Marie's memorable strike for the San Jose Earthquakes in the season-opening match against the Houston Dynamo coming in fourth.

  1. Joao Paulo — Seattle Sounders (66.9%)
  2. Randall Leal — Nashville SC (13.8%)
  3. Caden Clark — New York Red Bulls (10.5%)
  4. Paul Marie — San Jose Earthquakes (8.7%)

Remind yourself of all four efforts below and check Twitter.com/MLS on Monday for Week 2's AT&T Goal of the Week!

Goal of the Week Seattle Sounders FC João Paulo

