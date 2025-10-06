Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 38

As the regular season winds down, the games become increasingly important, and the goals are even more impressive.
Need proof? Check out these AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees, and vote here for your favorite.
Sebastian Berhalter: The USMNT midfielder struck for a brace in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, including a stunning strike from distance to secure all three points at BC Place.
Dante Sealy: It was déjà vu in bleu! A week after a blistering long-range free kick, Sealy did it again as CF Montréal drew Nashville SC, 1-1 at Stade Saputo.
Kévin Denkey: The lone goal scored in FC Cincinnati's 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls was an absolute banger, with Denkey starting his run at midfield before going top shelf from downtown.
Patrickson Delgado: The young Ecuadorian midfielder helped FC Dallas secure three huge points in their quest for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth. Delgado's first goal of the season, hit from nearly 30 yards out, was the winner in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy.