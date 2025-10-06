Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 38

Need proof? Check out these AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees, and vote here for your favorite.

As the regular season winds down, the games become increasingly important, and the goals are even more impressive.

Sebastian Berhalter: The USMNT midfielder struck for a brace in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, including a stunning strike from distance to secure all three points at BC Place.

Dante Sealy: It was déjà vu in bleu! A week after a blistering long-range free kick, Sealy did it again as CF Montréal drew Nashville SC, 1-1 at Stade Saputo.

Kévin Denkey: The lone goal scored in FC Cincinnati's 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls was an absolute banger, with Denkey starting his run at midfield before going top shelf from downtown.