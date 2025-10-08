FC Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey wins Goal of the Matchday

2nd place, Sebastian Berhalter (28%): The USMNT midfielder netted a brace of long-distance strikes in Vancouver Whitecaps ' 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes , highlighted by a brilliant blast into the top-left corner.

4th place, Patrickson Delgado (3.4%): The FC Dallas midfielder couldn't have picked a better way to score his first MLS goal, firing the game-winner into the top corner from distance, to secure a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy and three crucial points in his side's quest for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.