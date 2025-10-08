FC Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey wins Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati striker Kévin Denkey has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchdays 38, claiming 63.6% of the fan vote.
The club-record signing continued his excellent debut MLS season by scoring his 15th goal in stunning fashion, a long-distance strike past New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel that found the top right corner.
2nd place, Sebastian Berhalter (28%): The USMNT midfielder netted a brace of long-distance strikes in Vancouver Whitecaps' 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, highlighted by a brilliant blast into the top-left corner.
3rd place, Dante Sealy (5%): The Trinidad & Tobago international made it back-to-back weeks scoring spectacular free-kicks. The latest, a left-footed scorcher, came in CF Montréal's 1-1 home draw with Nashville SC.
4th place, Patrickson Delgado (3.4%): The FC Dallas midfielder couldn't have picked a better way to score his first MLS goal, firing the game-winner into the top corner from distance, to secure a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy and three crucial points in his side's quest for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
See all the nominees here.