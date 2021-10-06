Seattle Sounders star Joao Paulo wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week

Joao Paulo's remarkable solo effort left Brian Schmetzer speechless, led the Seattle Sounders to another victory and was the runaway winner in Week 29's AT&T Goal of the Week race.
The Brazilian midfielder collected the ball in his own half, nutmegged center back Danny Wilson, zoomed into the penalty area, beat two more defenders and slid his shot under goalkeeper Clint Irwin's legs, putting enough juice on it to evade Lalas Abubakar’s last-ditch clearance attempt.
The jaw-dropping golazo was the landslide winner with 78.2% of the vote.
Romell Quioto's powerful blast, one of two goals in CF Montréal's 2-1 win over Atlanta United, came in second place (10.5%). A hit from distance by Julian Gressel in D.C. United's 2-1 defeat at Orlando City SC took third place with 7.5% of the vote.
Rounding out the voting was Yeferson Soteldo's finish with power (3.7%), which led Toronto FC to a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.
Check out all of Week 29’s nominees below.