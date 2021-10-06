Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders star Joao Paulo wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Joao Paulo's remarkable solo effort left Brian Schmetzer speechless, led the Seattle Sounders to another victory and was the runaway winner in Week 29's AT&T Goal of the Week race.

The Brazilian midfielder collected the ball in his own half, nutmegged center back Danny Wilson, zoomed into the penalty area, beat two more defenders and slid his shot under goalkeeper Clint Irwin's legs, putting enough juice on it to evade Lalas Abubakar’s last-ditch clearance attempt.

The jaw-dropping golazo was the landslide winner with 78.2% of the vote.

Romell Quioto's powerful blast, one of two goals in CF Montréal's 2-1 win over Atlanta United, came in second place (10.5%). A hit from distance by Julian Gressel in D.C. United's 2-1 defeat at Orlando City SC took third place with 7.5% of the vote.

Rounding out the voting was Yeferson Soteldo's finish with power (3.7%), which led Toronto FC to a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.

Check out all of Week 29’s nominees below.

Goal of the Week Seattle Sounders FC João Paulo

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 29
Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 28

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers projected lineups - Matchday 4
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers projected lineups - Matchday 4
San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September
Player of the Month

San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September
"They have everything": USMNT laud Q2 Stadium, Austin home base for October qualifiers
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"They have everything": USMNT laud Q2 Stadium, Austin home base for October qualifiers
Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta need a "statement" at Toronto to prove playoff intent
The Call Up

Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta need a "statement" at Toronto to prove playoff intent
MGM Television and MLS team up for new reality competition series

MGM Television and MLS team up for new reality competition series
Canada chase history, revenge in World Cup qualifier at Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada chase history, revenge in World Cup qualifier at Mexico
More News
Video
Video
Are Mexico still the KINGS OF CONCACAF? El Tri legends make predictions
6:13

Are Mexico still the KINGS OF CONCACAF? El Tri legends make predictions
Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
31:52

Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
1:54

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
1:13:09

Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
More Video
MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.