Texas trifecta: Maxi Urruti first MLS player to score for Austin, Dallas & Houston

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

urruti-texas-clubs

Maxi Urruti is among the most well-traveled strikers in MLS, and on Saturday night he became the first player to score for all three of the league’s Texas-based teams.

Urruti earned that distinction after launching a stunning volley in the 11th minute for a 1-0 lead at the San Jose Earthquakes, marking his first goal for the Verde & Black.

The 31-year-old Argentine signed with Austin FC during the offseason after spending the 2021 campaign with Houston Dynamo FC. To complete the Lone Star State trifecta, he featured for FC Dallas from 2016-18.

Urruti's other stops in MLS include CF Montréal, Portland Timbers and Toronto FC after first arriving from his home country in 2013. He's at 41 goals and 38 assists across 243 regular-season appearances.

When signing for Austin as a free agent, Urruti inked a two-year deal through 2023. ATX first joined the league in 2021 as an expansion club and are coached by Josh Wolff.

Austin FC Maximiliano Urruti

