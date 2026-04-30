Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: Florida Derby arrives at Nu Stadium

The 20th edition of the Florida Derby will unfold at a new venue on Saturday when Inter Miami CF host arch-rivals Orlando City at Nu Stadium.

Yannick Bright and Segovia are back from suspension, helping strengthen the midfield. However, the fullback spots are more fluid and winger Mateo Silvetti is nursing a hamstring injury.

Hoyos started with consecutive wins at Rocky Mountain rivals Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake , which contributed to the club's current 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The Herons are led by interim coach Guillermo Hoyos, who took over in mid-April after manager Javier Mascherano's unexpected departure .

The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hoped to break through last weekend vs. the New England Revolution , but were held to a 1-1 draw .

This is Inter Miami's fourth match at Nu Stadium, and they're still seeking their first victory at the 26,700-capacity venue that debuted in early April .

What to know

Record

14th in Eastern Conference

7 points, 2W-7L-1D

What to know

Orlando fans are counting down the days until Antoine Griezmann, signed last month, formally joins the club in July.

Before the French superstar arrives from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid, it's all about ensuring they stay in the mix for a seventh straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

They're only five points below the Eastern Conference cut-off line, and could narrow the margin with a statement win against their arch-rivals.

The Lions are also looking to avoid a three-game losing streak against Messi & Co., having last won the Florida Derby in August 2025.

Who to watch

Martín Ojeda: After providing a club-record 39 goal contributions (all competitions) last season, the Argentine playmaker has a team-high four goals this year.

After providing a club-record 39 goal contributions (all competitions) last season, the Argentine playmaker has a team-high four goals this year. Maxime Crépeau: Up against fellow CanMNT goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Crépeau has a chance to impress international coach Jesse Marsch. They're battling for a starting role at this summer's World Cup.

Up against fellow CanMNT goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Crépeau has a chance to impress international coach Jesse Marsch. They're battling for a starting role at this summer's World Cup. Braian Ojeda: Acquired this winter from Real Salt Lake, the Paraguayan midfielder has quickly become one of Orlando's most dependable players.

Acquired this winter from Real Salt Lake, the Paraguayan midfielder has quickly become one of Orlando's most dependable players. Robin Jansson: Orlando have allowed a league-high 29 goals this season. If anyone can help staunch the bleeding, it's the veteran Swedish center back.

Orlando have allowed a league-high 29 goals this season. If anyone can help staunch the bleeding, it's the veteran Swedish center back. Justin Ellis: The homegrown forward has tallied 2g/2a in his first six appearances with Orlando's first team. Ellis is a promising US youth international.

Predicted XI