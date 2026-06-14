USA vs. Australia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D match

The United States and Australia meet Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup , vying for first place in Group D.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With a win at Seattle Sounders FC 's home stadium, the US would move atop Group D and inch closer to the Round of 32. They'll conclude group-stage play vs. Türkiye on June 25 in Los Angeles.

The AS Monaco striker scored a first-half brace after Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie helped create an early own goal. Then, just before the full-time whistle, Gio Reyna capped the dominant showing with a stunning trivela finish.

The USMNT made a statement during their opening match in Los Angeles, cruising to a 4-1 win over Paraguay that Folarin Balogun called a "dreamy night."

Here's how Group D stands after the first match. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cLCXckocYZ

FIFA World Ranking: 27

27 Confederation: AFC (Asia)

AFC (Asia) Opening match: 2-0 win vs. Türkiye

Australia stunned Türkiye with a 2-0 victory to open Group D play, combining a strong defensive showing with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

New York City FC midfielder Aiden O’Neill started and played the full 90 minutes for the Socceroos, who kept the likes of Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu under wraps.

O'Neill is one of three MLS players on Australia's squad, earning the call alongside NYCFC teammate Kai Trewin and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington.