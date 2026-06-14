USA vs. Australia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D match

The United States and Australia meet Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, vying for first place in Group D.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Friday, June 19 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Seattle Stadium | Seattle, Washington
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
- Opening match: 4-1 win vs. Paraguay
The USMNT made a statement during their opening match in Los Angeles, cruising to a 4-1 win over Paraguay that Folarin Balogun called a "dreamy night."
The AS Monaco striker scored a first-half brace after Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie helped create an early own goal. Then, just before the full-time whistle, Gio Reyna capped the dominant showing with a stunning trivela finish.
Three MLS players featured for head coach Mauricio Pochettino's side, with goalkeeper Matt Freese (New York City FC) and center back Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) in the starting XI. Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) subbed on for Pulisic at halftime as the AC Milan star nurses a calf injury.
With a win at Seattle Sounders FC's home stadium, the US would move atop Group D and inch closer to the Round of 32. They'll conclude group-stage play vs. Türkiye on June 25 in Los Angeles.
- FIFA World Ranking: 27
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Opening match: 2-0 win vs. Türkiye
Australia stunned Türkiye with a 2-0 victory to open Group D play, combining a strong defensive showing with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.
New York City FC midfielder Aiden O’Neill started and played the full 90 minutes for the Socceroos, who kept the likes of Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu under wraps.
O'Neill is one of three MLS players on Australia's squad, earning the call alongside NYCFC teammate Kai Trewin and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington.
Australia are chasing their third-ever World Cup knockout berth after making the Round of 16 in 2006 and 2022. They'll finish Group D play on June 25 vs. Paraguay.