Canada vs. Qatar: How to watch, stream World Cup Group B match

Canada and Qatar meet on Thursday in a pivotal Group B showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- Canada: TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave
- USA: FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Thursday, June 18 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Vancouver Stadium | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 30
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
- Opening match: 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada earned their first-ever World Cup point last Friday, securing a 1-1 comeback draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin scored in the 78th minute, shortly after subbing on, to cancel out Jovo Lukić's first-half opener in Toronto.
The co-hosts will now chase a historic World Cup victory, something they didn't achieve during previous tournament appearances in 1986 and 2022.
Boosted by home-field advantage in Vancouver, head coach Jesse Marsch's side could move atop Group B heading into their match vs. Switzerland on June 24.
- FIFA World Ranking: 56
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Opening match: 1-1 draw vs. Switzerland
Qatar provided the drama in their Group B opener, stunning Switzerland with a 94th-minute equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw.
That gave Qatar their first-ever World Cup point; they lost all three group-stage matches as hosts in 2022.
Qatar's key players include winger Akram Afif, midfielder Issa Laye and center back Boualem Khoukhi.
To complete Group B play, Qatar will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24.