Canada vs. Qatar: How to watch, stream World Cup Group B match

Canada and Qatar meet on Thursday in a pivotal Group B showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 30

30 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean) Opening match: 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada earned their first-ever World Cup point last Friday, securing a 1-1 comeback draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin scored in the 78th minute, shortly after subbing on, to cancel out Jovo Lukić's first-half opener in Toronto.

The co-hosts will now chase a historic World Cup victory, something they didn't achieve during previous tournament appearances in 1986 and 2022.