Nu Stadium party! Inter Miami host epic home opener

MIAMI – Fans, celebrities and media flocked to Nu Stadium on Saturday to experience opening night at Inter Miami CF ’s brand new, soccer-specific venue.

“But we’re at home. We’re MLS [Cup] champions, and we have to show it."

“Today, it’s clear that for the last 20 to 25 minutes, we took a lot of risks,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match.

Club legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez provided the goals that paced Miami to a dramatic start to life in their new home.

The Herons were up for the occasion, throwing an epic housewarming party capped by a 2-2 comeback draw against Austin FC .

That electric atmosphere helped the Herons recover quickly from Guilherme Biro ’s sixth-minute opener for Austin, with Messi responding four minutes later to score Miami’s first-ever goal at their new home with a precise header.

“For them to welcome us like that, with today’s spectacle, it was beautiful for us.”

“It was beautiful. A sold-out crowd of people who made the effort to come and see us. And honestly, they cheered us from beginning to end,” said defender Maxi Falcón .

Famed Miami resident and four-time Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony then belted out a stirring rendition of the national anthem, setting the stage for 90-plus minutes of non-stop chanting, cheering, and drumming from the sellout crowd of 26,700.

The Herons went all out to make Nu Stadium’s opening match one to remember, christening their state-of-the-art digs with fireworks and rousing pre-game speeches from co-owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham.

“We pushed for the winner as well, and we felt that the crowd was really with us and pushing and kind of suffocating them."

“On the field, you could definitely feel the atmosphere – especially when you score a goal to tie it up late,” said goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair .

Nu Stadium briefly erupted in pandemonium after Suárez appeared to score a last-gasp winner, only for the goal to be called off.

A similar scenario played out in the second half, with fans spurring the Herons on as Suárez came off the bench to cancel out Jayden Nelson ’s go-ahead strike by rifling home from close range in the 82nd minute.

World-class venue

While Saturday’s draw wasn’t the result they wanted, Inter Miami can take pride in boasting one of the best sporting venues in the world, according to MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“They’ve done the unthinkable. The stadium is spectacular, it’s breathtaking,” Garber said. “Jose and Jorge [Mas] spoke to me this morning and they said, ‘I wish I could be with you when you walk in because it will take your breath away.’ And it did. It’s absolutely spectacular."

“It feels to me like a building that can rival any sports facility anywhere in the world. Not just soccer stadiums, but any sports building. I’m very proud of them.”

For Mas, the venue that anchors the broader Miami Freedom Park project could launch the club to transformative heights.

“Today we’re home,” Mas told the crowd during his pre-game speech. “I think this is a personification of what’s possible. I think it’s an amazing stadium, an amazing environment.