Miguel Almirón: Anything is possible with family & country

I’ve been going to battle for the national team for the past decade, and Paraguay went 16 years without making a World Cup. Now, thank God, we were able to qualify.

This was all only possible because of my family.

My mother, my father, my grandparents – you all played a crucial role in my development, both as a man and as a soccer player. Now, my wife Alexia is the most important person in my life, along with our son, Francesco.

My family, my support system

Mom, you’ve been such an important pillar for this family. You dealt with so much, always helping my sister and me. You’d wake up every morning at 4 am to wait for the bus and go to work until 9 or 10 pm.

Dad, you’ve always looked after me. You’d pick me up at school because Mom was working at the supermarket all day long. You also worked as a security guard at night. During the day, you’d pick me up from school, and you’d take me to Club 3 de Noviembre, my childhood team. I remember you once went two months without getting paid. One time, you asked me to go with you to your job to get your paycheck because we were going to get groceries afterward. We went to your job and waited almost four hours. In the end, they didn’t pay you. We had to walk back home because we didn’t have enough money for the return trip.

You both always supported me, never criticized me, and never stopped helping me to achieve my dream of becoming a soccer player. And my grandmother and grandfather as well… You also raised me. You were so important because you’d take me to training sessions and games, always by my side.

When you’re young, you don’t grasp the magnitude of these things. Now, looking back, I realize the sacrifices you all made.

Alexia, my confidant

Alexia, we’ve known each other since we were kids and have been married for 10 years. You’re all happiness. We complement each other so well. I’ll always be grateful to you because you’ve always supported me; you know when I’m sad, you know when to speak to me, and when to let me be.

You left your family and gave up your dancing career to be with me in Argentina (Lanús), the United States (Atlanta United), and England (Newcastle United). I’m forever grateful to God for the person He put by my side and the blessing He gave us both: Francesco.

Francesco, our greatest blessing

Francesco, I’m looking to raise you in the best way possible. I want you to be a good person, to avoid the wrong paths in life, to always have faith, and to find God. Then, if you like soccer, go for it! I’ll be very happy if you become a soccer player, but I’ll be just as happy if you choose a different path you like better.

I love seeing you so involved with the Paraguay national team. You know all my teammates, you ask for the trading cards and jerseys, and you’re so excited about the World Cup. I thank God that you’re able to experience this moment.

Paraguay, an honor

I feel privileged to represent my country. There’s a special feeling around the national team. The Paraguayan people are selfless, and they make sacrifices. We know how hard it is for them to get to the stadium and support us, but they make a big effort to get tickets – sometimes even getting into debt.

Everything I learned from my family – the value of sacrifice, a good education, and hard work – helped me get to where I am in life. I’m an example of it. Never give up in the face of adversity; that’s the number one rule. You have to make sacrifices, stay humble, have faith, and believe in God. Good things always come for those who know how to wait, for those who work hard, who are humble and selfless; you enjoy them twice as much.