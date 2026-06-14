Haiti return to World Cup with two MLS starters vs. Scotland

Two MLS players earned starts and another made the matchday squad as Haiti returned to FIFA World Cup action for the first time in 52 years in Saturday's Group C opener against Scotland at Boston Stadium.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques made history as the first active Union player to appear in a World Cup, earning his 31st senior cap for Haiti while going the full 90 minutes of Saturday's eventual 1-0 defeat.
The 26-year-old joined Philadelphia from French side FC Metz in 2024 and has established himself as a fixture in the club's midfield, starting 26 matches for last year's Supporters' Shield-winning side.
FC Dallas winger Louicius Deedson also made club history, becoming just the second FC Dallas player to appear in a World Cup. He joined former Dallas star and current Seattle Sounders FC forward Jesús Ferreira, who represented the United States at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Deedson joined Dallas in 2025 and has made nine MLS appearances while emerging as one of Haiti's top attacking threats, scoring 10 goals in 34 senior caps.
Toronto FC midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. was also included in Haiti's matchday squad but remained an unused substitute.
Scotland secured all three points thanks to a first-half goal from John McGinn, holding Haiti scoreless to spoil the Caribbean nation's first World Cup appearance since 1974.
Haiti qualified for the 2026 World Cup despite not playing their home qualifying matches on home soil, instead hosting matches at neutral venues.
Haiti will next face Brazil on June 19 before closing Group C play against Morocco on June 24.