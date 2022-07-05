Insigne's not fixing a broken Toronto, Austin are more than just bonus games & more from Week 18

If you want to see what’s going wrong with Toronto FC thus far this year, you only need to look at the first goal they conceded in Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to the Sounders , because it is everything this team struggles with writ large.

That’s simple stuff, man. A long diagonal, one-touch to a winger who’s now isolated on a CB in space, then a nice little move before a low ball across the box from the optimal assist zone for the one-time finish. TFC struggle with all of that – they allow teams to complete a lot of diagonals; they allow teams to get into transition way too easily; they allow an unusually high percentage of those transition moments to get to the most profitable spots on the field; and then, when opponents are in those profitable spots and forcing TFC to defend on the back foot, the Reds have been awful at doing so.

This doesn’t just show up in the film, it shows up in the numbers. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, TFC are 26th in the league in xG allowed from crosses in transition, and in organized defense they are dead last by a freaking mile.

It seems, to me, to be a case of mismatched parts as Bob Bradley struggles to fit his personnel to his system. There is no real place for Alejandro Pozuelo, a true No. 10, in Bradley’s 4-3-3. So Bradley has shifted at times, including on Saturday, to a kind of a 4-4-2. But that formation’s weakness is that it defends narrowly across the frontline, so teams that can hit accurate diagonals are just one pass from a transition moment.

This is then compounded by a cadre of raw fullbacks who aren’t quite up to MLS speed. Watch the play above again; Kosi Thompson gets caught in no man’s land, which is how Carlos Salcedo ends up isolated on a winger in space. Left back Luca Petrasso, meanwhile, just stops tracking the eventual goalscorer, Dylan Teves.

Here’s Second Spectrum analyst Ethan Kutler, who pulled most of the data on this for me, putting his finger directly on it:

Regarding their fullback positioning – IMO they seem really tight when their opposition is attacking high up the pitch. TFC typically drops into a 5(ish) backline shape when they’re under attack deep in their defensive third. Typically you’d like to see fullback freedom to step out to the ball in this shape and put pressure on crossers/deter easy passes into crossing areas. As you can see, TFC stays super narrow, despite the extra cover of a dropped 6.

Thompson is 19 and Petrasso is 22. Combined they have fewer than 35 MLS appearances. They are slow to read the game right now, and they are taking their lumps.

The worry is that so, too, are Salcedo and his veteran CB partner Chris Mavinga, who… somehow steps backward and ends up letting both Sounders attackers get goalside? What???

I was worried Toronto FC were going to struggle to start the season because their pieces don't fit, and it's kind of come to pass. Pozuelo is often a passenger; Jonathan Osorio doesn’t really seem to have a spot; Ayo Akinola has mostly been injured, ineffective, and lost.

But the bigger problem is that the pieces that were supposed to fit – Salcedo and Mavinga – have been below par. The preponderance of issues on Toronto’s backline have submarined Bradley’s ability to make effective adjustments anywhere else on the field, and it’s become a negative feedback loop.

There is, of course, some help on the way. I’m sure you know that Lorenzo Insigne arrived last week. I don’t think there is any other way to play Insigne than as a right winger in a 4-3-3, so I’m pretty sure that formation is what TFC will play starting next week. And thus they’ll defend with better width across the front.

You might not have noticed that Insigne’s countryman, 35-year-old left back Domenico Criscito, also arrived last week. He might not play every single minute (Petrasso’s actually been more good than bad, moments like the above notwithstanding), but he’ll help, too, in the obvious way that veteran Italian defenders tend to help.

More to the point, though, is that Pozuelo remains conspicuously unsigned past the end of this year, and that there are now reports that Salcedo is being shopped (though there are family reasons involved there, not just performance reasons). I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Reds complete this offseason’s teardown that was, in retrospect, only half done, and rebuild a team where the attacking pieces fit better and the defensive pieces perform better. Which, to be clear, was the idea behind signing Salcedo in the first place.

It’ll be hard to do it on the fly, but that’s the situation TFC have put themselves into right now. This offseason’s gambit – to hire Bradley, to play ambitious soccer, to develop the kids, to make ambitious signings like Insigne – was a good one, I think, and will pay off in the long run.