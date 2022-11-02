How LAFC & Philadephia Union built MLS Cup-contending rosters

One club represents the glamor of the Hollywood sign they play under – with the stars, sleek kits, new stadium and celebrities in the suites. Then the other manifests the blue-collar, brash nature of their city – with a physical, nonstop high-pressing system, one of the lowest budgets in the league and team-is-the-star ethos.

The paths each club traversed to arrive at the final destination of MLS Cup 2022, held Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada), were fascinatingly different.

Two dominant teams on either coast, they finished 2022 level on points (67). LAFC took home the Supporters’ Shield thanks to the wins tiebreaker (21 vs. 19), while Philly had the superior goal difference (+46 to +28).

I've already tweeted the below graphics so might as well make a new one too— Here's MLS Cup finalist Philadelphia Union and LAFC starting XIs by 2022 salary (per MLSPA) https://t.co/349f6A3Z5m pic.twitter.com/lGrQp78FZ7

For all the headlines about homegrowns coming and going, the Union have done really well at retaining continuity and stability at their center. That gives the homegrowns (and new signings) the best platform to fit in and succeed.

Kai Wagner was among the first signings under sporting director Ernst Tanner in 2019 and quickly became the best left back in the league. D-mid Jose Martinez and center back Jakob Glesnes both arrived in 2020. It doesn’t sound like a long time, but three full seasons with seven starters and a head coach is legit stability in this sport and league.

Club captain Alejandro Bedoya was already here. Three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake was, too. So was fourth-round SuperDraft pick (!) Jack Elliott . All three players have been integral to the club’s growth. Starting right back Olivier Mbaizo has been at the club since 2018, and super-sub forward Cory Burke too.

Jim Curtin has been their longtime head coach, taking over in 2014 and standing as one of MLS’s longest-running managers. The new front office retained him as they changed playing styles, and Curtin has grown to be recognized as one of the very best coaches in MLS, with two Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year awards (2020, 2022) in his cabinet.

The Philadelphia Union underwent a roster transformation over the last half-decade, but some core pieces have evolved with the group.

The Union have been better than anyone else in MLS at finding value relative to their budget. First, some players acquired externally:

Martinez from Zulia FC in Venezuela, $325k transfer fee

Wagner from Wurzburger Kickers in Germany, around $200k transfer fee

Glesnes from Stromsgodset in Norway, $375k transfer fee

Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli in Germany, $200k transfer fee

Julian Carranza from Inter Miami CF, $500k GAM (trade then permanent)

As covered above, Blake (No. 1 overall 2014) and Elliott (No. 77 overall 2017) were SuperDraft selections and Bedoya was just a $1 million fee from Ligue 1’s Nantes, but all three were already here.

All of that is insane. Wagner was a finalist for Defender of the Year in 2022 and will soon be transferred for many millions of dollars. Glesnes won Defender of the Year. Martinez is a top-three DM in this league. Flach has appeared in every single game the Union have played over the last two years… at 21 years old. Carranza was an afterthought in Miami and became a perfect fit for this team.

If they hadn’t been so successful with those signings, we’d be talking about their academy kids the same way we did Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie two years ago before those US internationals moved abroad. Jack McGlynn has played the most minutes this year and is viewed as an elite young talent in MLS, as is Paxten Aaronson. Quinn Sullivan, Brandan Craig and Nathan Harriel are highly-rated as well.