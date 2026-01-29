Houston Dynamo acquire Mateusz Bogusz from Cruz Azul

"Mateusz fits the mold of the players we are bringing to Houston – a good professional who finds ways to win. We want to extend a warm welcome to Mateusz and his wife Wiktoria to Houston as we push to compete for trophies in 2026."

"Mateusz is a versatile attacker entering the prime of his career who will immediately upgrade our attack this season," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad. "He is a good fit for our system, providing quality to finish attacks in a variety of ways, as well as a selfless defensive work ethic.

Bogusz arrives for reportedly up to $10 million, marking one of the biggest transfer fees in Dynamo history.

The 24-year-old Polish international is under contract through 2027-28 with options through the 2029-30 season. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, the club announced Thursday.

Mati on the attack is going to be a sight to see 🔥 @Verizon pic.twitter.com/QQo1a4MPNQ

MLS return

Bogusz, a former LAFC standout, returns to MLS after producing 3g/7a in 39 appearances for Cruz Azul. He lifted the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with La Máquina, scoring a goal in the title-clinching win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

With LAFC, Bogusz posted 24g/19a in 90 all-competition appearances from 2023-24 before moving to Cruz Azul in January 2025.

Bogusz has five caps with Poland. In March, Poland will participate in the European playoffs for one of the six remaining spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Everyone at the club is excited to welcome Mateusz to Houston as we continue building a team capable of competing at the highest level in 2026," said Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen.

"He’s a proven MLS attacker with the quality and mentality to change games, and we look forward to seeing Mateusz play in front of our fans at Shell Energy Stadium soon."

Roster revamp

Bogusz's arrival continues an active offseason for Houston, who signed Designated Player winger Guilherme, Argentine midfielder Agustín Bouzat and Brazilian defender Lucas Halter.

The club also brought back former captain Héctor Herrera and added both forward Nick Markanich and defender Franco Negri.

The Dynamo's 2026 campaign begins on Feb. 21 at home against Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).