Houston Dynamo add forward Nick Markanich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward Nick Markanich on loan from Spanish side CD Castellón, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old American's loan lasts through the 2026 season.

"We are excited to welcome Nick and his wife to Houston ahead of the 2026 season,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “Nick is a natural goal scorer with sharp instincts in the box, intelligent movement and clinical finishing ability, highlighted by his 30-goal season in the USL Championship in 2024.

"He is a good fit in our system and adds another dangerous option to our attack as we build a more competitive team this offseason.”

Markanich joins Houston after a prolific stint in the USL Championship with Charleston Battery, where he contributed 43g/10a in 74 appearances. In 2024, he set Charleston's single-season goals record with 28 in 33 games, earning USL Championship Player of the Year and Golden Boot honors.

Markanich spent last season and a half with Castellón in Spain's Segunda División, scoring two goals in 25 games.

The college soccer product began his professional career with FC Cincinnati, featuring 11 times after being picked No. 30 overall (second round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Houston begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 against Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).