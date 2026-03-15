Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar scores 25,000th goal in MLS history

Major League Soccer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday when Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar scored the 25,000th regular-season goal in league history.
The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP found the back of the net in the 94th minute to give Nashville a last-gasp 1-0 win at the Columbus Crew.
Historic moment
On April 4, 1996, fans witnessed the first goal in league history when USMNT legend Eric Wynalda scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute of the first MLS game, a matchup between the San Jose Clash and D.C. United.
Three decades later, the league has expanded from 10 clubs to 30, and the goals have continued to flow in.
MLS milestone goals
- 1: April 4, 1996 - Eric Wynalda (SJ vs. DC), 88th minute
- 1,000: Sept. 14, 1997 - Thomas Dooley (CLB vs. KC), 82nd minute
- 2,000: July 3, 1999 - Alex Bunbury (KC vs. TB), 16th minute
- 3,000: May 9, 2001 - Sasha Victorine (LA vs. TB), 3rd minute
- 4,000: June 25, 2003 - Mark Chung (COL vs. LA), 12th minute
- 5,000: Aug. 6, 2005 - Andy Williams (RSL vs. CHV), 49th minute
- 10,000: June 19, 2013 - Jordan Harvey (VAN vs. CHV), 47th minute
- 15,000: June 30, 2018 - Aleksandar Katai (CHI vs. NYC), 47th minute
- 20,000: August 13, 2022 - Andrew Gutman (ATL vs. CIN), 83rd minute
- 25,000: March 14, 2026 - Hany Mukhtar (CLB vs. NSH), 94th minute