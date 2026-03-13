Sporting Kansas City sign forward Capita Capemba

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired forward Capita Capemba from Polish top-flight side Radomiak Radom, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old Angolan international is under contract through the 2028-2029 season with an option for 2029-30.

Capita spent the past two seasons with Radomiak Radom in the Polish Ekstraklasa, contributing 12g/2a in 38 appearances. He has earned three caps with Angola.

Aside from Radomiak Radom, Capita has also played in Belgium, France, Israel and Portugal.

"We are excited to welcome Capita to Kansas City," said David Lee, SKC's president of soccer operations & general manager. "Capita is a quick, direct and dynamic winger who will add an attacking threat to the squad, while his ability to play anywhere across the frontline will be valuable for our coaching staff.

"He joins us in the midst of an excellent season in Poland and already has extensive experience in multiple different leagues, clubs and countries. At the age of 24, Capita is another player who is choosing to represent Sporting KC for the prime years of his career."

Capita joins a Sporting attack highlighted by striker Dejan Joveljić and midfielder Manu García. Other key newcomers include midfielder Lasse Johnsen and center back Or Blorian.

Sporting KC are in their first season under head coach Raphael Wicky, undergoing a roster reset.