Houston Dynamo sign defender Franco Negri

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Franco Negri via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.

The Argentine left back is under contract for the 2026 season with a club option through June 2027. His option was declined by San Diego FC following the 2025 season.

“Franco is a versatile veteran defender who adds a dynamic option along our backline while bringing valuable experience from both MLS and Argentina’s top-flight league – two highly competitive environments,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.

“He is an excellent ball progressor, highly effective from wide areas and pairs that with exceptional defensive work. A proven competitor, Franco has played an important role on successful teams throughout his career, and we expect him to contribute immediately this season.”

The 30-year-old had 1g/1a in 20 appearances across all competitions last year for San Diego after spending two seasons with Inter Miami CF. Before coming to MLS, Negri played in Argentina for Godoy Cruz and Newell's Old Boys, among others.

Negri is Houston's third defender signed this offseason, joining Reese Miller (homegrown) and Lucas Halter (transfer from Botafogo).

Houston begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 against Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).