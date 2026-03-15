World Cup ready? Petar Musa makes case with FC Dallas hat trick

Petar Musa 's dream of representing Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup got a little closer on Saturday.

Musa's three tallies also pushed him to five goals on the 2026 season, good for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

If his recent performances with Dallas are any indication, Musa will get a chance to prove himself.

The 28-year-old is back in the national team picture, called up by Croatia for the country's final camp ahead of this summer's World Cup. The Vatreni will take on Colombia and Brazil later this month in Orlando.

In addition to his five goals this season, the former Benfica forward is coming off a historic 2025 campaign, with a 19-goal output that equaled Jason Kreis's club record.

Since joining Dallas, Musa has been automatic in front of goal, bagging 41 tallies in 71 all-competition appearances.

“I’m very happy with the three goals today, but it was a team effort. The guys helped me a lot and were always looking for me in the box, and I’m very thankful for that," Musa told reporters post-match.