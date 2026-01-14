Héctor Herrera rejoins Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Héctor Herrera through the 2026 MLS season with an option through June 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

"His return reflects a shared ambition to build on past success. While his role will evolve, we know Héctor’s leadership and winning mentality will elevate the standards of our club. He returns with a deep connection to the city and a clear understanding of what it takes to bring trophies back to Houston.”

“It is an honor to welcome Héctor back home to Houston,” said Pat Onstad, the club's president of soccer. “He is a respected leader both on and off the field, and a player whose influence helped change the trajectory of this club during his first stint – guiding us to the club’s fourth trophy in 2023 and a club point record in 2024.

The 35-year-old former Mexican international arrives for his second stint in Houston, following a memorable run from mid-2022 to 2024.

A two-time MLS All-Star and 2023 MLS Best XI selection, Herrera tallied 8g/22a in 82 matches across all competitions for the Dynamo, captaining the club to the 2023 US Open Cup title.

Last year, the former Pachuca, FC Porto and Atlético Madrid star won the 2025 Clausura and Apertura with Toluca. In total, he produced 1g/2a in 34 appearances for Los Diablos Rojos.

“As a team, we are all thrilled that Héctor has rejoined the Dynamo ahead of the 2026 campaign,” said head coach Ben Olsen. “With that excitement comes a shared mentality of commitment to competing and fighting for every result this season, pushing to reach our ultimate goal of bringing another trophy to the city of Houston.

"Héctor is a strong teammate, leader and winner, proven by the success he has helped cultivate at every stop of his career. He returns home to a place he loves, reinvigorated and will strengthen the squad’s standards every day as we look to make our city proud.”